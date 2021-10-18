comscore Apple’s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch
Apple's Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

At the Unleased Apple event tonight, the tech giant will announce several new products for the global market as well as India. The event will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian standard time). The first fall Apple event of the year took place last month, where the tech giant announced the iPhone 13 series.

Apple’s second fall event is scheduled for tonight. The first fall Apple event of the year took place last month, where the tech giant announced the iPhone 13 series. The smartphone series includes four models including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. At today’s Unleased event, Apple is expected to announce new MacBooks, AirPods, Mac mini, and some more hardware products but not iPhones. Also Read - Apple removes a popular Quran app in China: Know reason

How to watch Apple Event tonight

At the Unleased Apple event tonight, the tech giant will announce several new products for the global market as well as India. The event will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian standard time). You can watch the virtual launch event on Apple’s official website, YouTube channel, or on social media platforms such as Twitter. We have embedded the YouTube link below. Also Read - Good news for iPhone loves! Apple beats Xiaomi to regain second position in global smartphone market

3 biggest announcements to expect

AirPods 3

The next-generation AirPods has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumours in the past. The upcoming AirPods dubbed the AirPods 3 is likely to go official at today’s Apple Event. The AirPods 3 is expected to pack AirPods Pro-like design but without it is said to come without the support for ANC or Active Noise Cancellation. Rumours and leaks suggest that the AirPods 3 will offer improved sound quality when compared to the previous generation AirPods. As per the latest report, the AirPods 3 or the third-generation AirPods has already been manufactured, which hints that the release could happen soon after the official launch tonight. The exact release/sale date has not been revealed yet.

New MacBook Pro models

In addition to the AirPods 3, Apple is expected to introduce new MacBook Pro models at the Unleased event tonight. The tech giant is likely to introduce two MacBook Pro models at the event, one with a 14-inch screen and the second, with 16-inch screen size. Both these models are said to be powered by an M1X processor, which is said to offer powerful and top-notch performance to power users as well as gamers out there. The biggest buzz this year about the new MacBook Pros is the design change.

Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming MacBook Pro models will offer a revamped design. The latest reports suggest that the MacBook Pro models will feature a flat-edge design much like the iPhone 13 series and iPad Pro. The upcoming MacBook Pros are said to include features such as MagSafe power connection, high-refresh screen, mini LED technology, full-sized HDMI port, SD card reader, a 1080p webcam, three Thunderbolt ports, and more.

MacBook Air

Representational image

Mac mini

Besides the AirPods 3 and new MacBook Pros, Apple is expected to unveil a new Mac mini targeted at power users. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming Mac mini will be powered by M1X processor, which will make it much more powerful when compared to the latest Mac mini which comes packed with an M1 processor.

As per rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, the Mac mini will feature the same design as the existing Mac mini. It is tipped to include a plexiglass-like top, and includes features such as a magnetic power port, four Thunderbolt, two USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI. While we do not know the price of the upcoming Mac mini, considering the features, it should cost much more than the current Mac mini.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 18, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch
Features
Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch
