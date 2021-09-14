comscore Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more
Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

Apple Watch Series 7 could be made available on sale in September according to a new report by Ming Chi-Kuo. Here's everything we know about the upcoming smartwatch.

Apple will be hosting its ‘California Streaming’ event tonight at 10:30 PM IST. At the event, the company is expected to launch its Apple Watch Series 7, along with the next-generations iPhones. According to a new note by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo reported by MacRumors, the new smartwatch will be made available for sale in September itself, as the company has resolved its production issues. His note, further states that the mass production for the Watch 7 will start in late September. Also Read - iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

According to Kuo, there was a delay in the Apple Watch’s production, which was caused due to the new display, which is bigger and flatter. Additionally, the new OLED production line also caused some delays. There were also reliability issues with regard to the new display. However, he now states that all of the issues have been dealt with and resolved. The shipments will start by late September according to the report. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 14.8 and it's the update you should download

To recall, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had also reported earlier that there were issues with the display of the upcoming Apple Watch and that the device would be made available in limited quantities at the time of its sale. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 launch event tonight: How to watch livestream, what to expect

While the new iPhones will be the showstoppers for the event, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 is also highly awaited, especially due to its rumoured bigger display and other upgrades. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7: New Design

According to an earlier report by Bloomberg, Apple Watch Series 7 will be made available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The 45mm version will sport a 1.9-inch display, with a higher pixel count and peak brightness. It will come with a resolution of 484×396 pixels. The report further states that the watch will come with a flatter display like the new iPhones and iPad.

The bigger display will allow users to get a lot more information and will also come with new watch faces with more complications. One of these new watch faces coming up is Modular Max, which will be an upgrade to the existing Infograph Modular. Some other new watch faces include Continuum and a world time watch face.

Apple Watch Series 7: New processor

Apple Watch Series 7 will come with an upgraded processor called the S7. We expect the processor to bring improved performance, faster animations and battery life improvements.

Apple Watch Series 7: Health features

According to earlier reports by Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will not come with any new health sensors. However, the next Apple Watch could come with a body temperature sensor, which would help users check out their fertility indicators.

The Wall Street Journal has also stated that the company is testing new blood sugar and blood pressure sensors. However, it will still take a few years before the technology actually gets accurate for Apple to use in its Watch.

  Published Date: September 14, 2021 2:16 PM IST

Best Sellers