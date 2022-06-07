Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16, new MacBooks, macOS to iPadOS, all you need to know

Apple conducted the WWDC 2022 event where it introduced a wide range of software products and also launched some new hardware. The event witnessed the introduction of iOS 16, WatchOS 9, MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 15 on the software end. In terms of hardware, we got the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch, both powered by the new M2 chipset. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: iPadOS 16 with new lock screen, enhanced multitasking, weather app announced

iOS 16

Apple launched the new iOS 16 which gets a Lockscreen for the first time. Users will be able to able edit lockscreens on the go. Users will be able to change the format of the lock screen, change the font style and even add or subtract widgets. Users will also be able to shuffle photos on the lock screen and make their own set of changes.

Apple is also making changes to Messages. Users will be able to edit any message they have sent. You can recall messages as well. The users will also be able to mark messages unread.

SharePlay will allow users to sync apps for two users to share an experience together. Users will be able to use SharePlay while on FaceTime.

iOS 16 now supports new Dictation methods to switch between voice and touch. Dictation also automatically adds punctuation marks.

iOS 16 has also introduced Live Text for videos. It will support the camera view to translate live on the move. There’s also a Google Lens-like feature which is takes it photo detection a step further by allowing users to select subjects crop them and then move them to something like messages or WhatsApp.

Apple Maps is getting new features with more 3D details to make traveling more fun. You will be able to set 16 stops on the Apple. You can also use Siri to add stops. Lookaround feature will allow users to higher resolution images on Apple Maps to provide a more immersive experience.

Apple iCloud Shared Photo Library will allow users to share an iCloud album with other using shared libraries. You can also select automatic sharing which will use face recognition to share images in the shared library automatically.

Apple Home App has been launched at the WWDC 2022 event. Apple has introduced new hub to manage connected ecosystem of smart home products. One such framework is called Matter. It allows users to connect to smart home accessories.

The new Home App controls all the data from all your connected devices including cameras, lights security, and more. It also gives a multi-camera view. The tiles allow a notification shade-like experience. It is available on iOS, iPadOS and MacOS.

Next Gen Apple CarPlay gets a more immersive experience. The Apple CarPlay interface will be able to adapt to your car screen to fit widgets and more data than before that will be used via your iPhone.

Apple WatchOS 9

Apple WatchOS 9 has introduced many more watch faces with support for different religious calendars, new child-friendly watch faces, and more. WatchOS 9 will have active apps on tip of the screen. WatchOS 9 allows users to discover podcasts in better ways.

WatchOS 9 will bring new metrics for sports activities for instance running. The Watch will be able to use metrics based on body movement, machine learning to measure this form metrics.

Apple Fitness App will be available to more iPhone users. The app will allow some new features on the iPhone as well. You will not need an Apple Watch to access these features.

Apple WatchOS 9 Medications App will allow users to track medications using a dedicated app. You will be able to log medications and even set reminders to take your medicine. You just have to tap the name of the medicine to select your medication. It will also warn against drug-drug interactions.

M2 Chip

Apple has introduced the new M2 chipset which is the generation 2 of the M chipset line. The company aims to maximize performance and minimize power consumption. The M2 is more powerful than the M1 but delivers better battery performance.

M2 also features a new GPU that now has 10 cores. It delivers 25 percent better performance with the same power level. The M2 gets a new neural engine and new media engine that supports 8K. The M2 comes with 20 billion transistors, 100GB/s unified memory performance which gives 50% more than M1. It gets 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

13.6-inch MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air has been launched at the WWDC 2022. The new MacBook Air is powered by the M2 chip. It is just 1/2 inch thin. The new MacBook Air will be introduced in four colours. The MacBook Air with M2 will get MagSafe support, two thunderbolt ports, 3.5mm headphone jack.

The MacBook Air will get a Liquid Retina Display. The notch on the screen allows a bigger display. Instead of a 13-inch screen, you’ll get a 13.6-inch display. The speakers on the new laptop are integrated completely into the screen and keyboard.

The new MacBook Air will be 20% faster than the M1 MacBook Air in applying image filters in PhotoShop. It will also be 40% faster on Final Cut Pro.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro also gets the new M2 chipset. The second generation of the chipset provides the machine with 40 percent better performance compared to the previous version and it also supports better gaming performance, by up to 30 percent. The M2 MacBook Pro will allow up to 24GB of unified memory for better multi-tasking.

macOS Ventura

The macOS Ventura has also recieved a host of updates in various design elements as well as functional appreciation. The macOS Ventura gets a new Stage Manager which moves all windows to the side to provide better focus to the user.

The Spotlight feature will allow quick searches for various files stored locally or even for general searches. You can also find apps and even take actions using the Spotlight bar. Spotlight is also coming to iOS and iPadOS.

The Mail app gets a new Undo Send feature that allows users to undo a mail soon after it has been sent. You will also get a ‘follow up’ reminder option too. The new search feature will show recently viewed documents. The features will also be available on iPadOS and iOS.

Safari will provide better battery efficiency and better video playback. Safari will also have something called Shared Tab Groups. You can share a group of tabs with your friends and explore the web together.

iPadOS 16

The iPadOS 16 gets new multitasking experience with Stage Manager and full external display support. It will get new ways to collaborate via Messages, big updates to Mail and Safari, iCloud Shared Photo Library, pro features including Reference Mode and Display Zoom, and more