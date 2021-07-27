comscore Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month
  • Home
  • Features
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month
News

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

Features

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing on August 12, the Valhalla title update 1.3.0 brings new content, side activities, performance improvements, and the Sigrblot Festival.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC has finally got a release date. Ubisoft in an official announcement stated that the second Assassin’s reed Valhalla expansion, The Siege of Paris will go live on August 12. Also Read - Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next big expansion, The Siege of Paris releasing next month

The new chapter will set Eivor off on a new series of quests in Francia. The Seige of Paris follows the Wrath of the Druids expansion and players will get the opportunity to “relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia.” Players will also witness the release of The Siege of Paris soundtrack, which will lead off with “Hásæti”—Seat of Honor on August 12. Also Read - Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

“During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future,” the developer cited. Also Read - E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022, Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline and more

Ubisoft also revealed that the expansion will bring back black box infiltration missions along with a new objective for the protagonist, new abilities, skills, and gear.

Notably, the release date for the second expansion was revealed as part of Valhalla’s Title update 1.3.0 which is set to roll out on all supported platforms on July 27. The latest update will add several improvements, new content, skills, and level scaling as well. Here’s an insight to the latest update patch note (via Ubisoft Valhalla update page)-

Valhalla’s Title update 1.3.0 patch notes detail

Level Scaling

A new menu option is added to the game to adjust NPC levels based on players’ preferences. One can choose from the following options-

Off = Scaling is turned off; enemies appear exactly as prescribed in the region description.

Default = Lower enemies are brought up to 50 power levels under the player’s level (How the game is intended to be played).

Constant = Enemies will be at least the same power level of the player.

Harder = Enemies will be 30+ power levels above the player.

Nightmarish = Enemies will be 60+ power levels above the player.

Boss encounters and game modes will not be impacted by this as they have their own intended difficulty settings.

Valhalla Siege of Paris release, Valhalla Siege of Paris map, Valhalla Siege of Paris date, Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC August 122, Valhalla Siege of Paris map, Valhalla Siege of Paris trailer, Valhalla Siege of Paris concept art, Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris, Valhalla title update 1.3.0, Ubisoft

Skill Tree Update

As cited by the developer, the Skill Tree has improved visibility for new skills added throughout the post-launch. An option is added that will auto-acquire all the skill nodes required to reach the currently highlighted node (if you have enough skill points available).

New Skills

RAVEN
• Light Fingered: Eivor will now automatically pick up nearby loot with a quick flick of the wrist (without having to press the interact button). • Thrill of War: Gain adrenaline as long as you remain in conflict.

BEAR
• Heidrun Slam: Press R2 while sprinting to knock enemies back with a powerful knee slam. • Idunn’s Heart: Passively regenerate recent health loss after a short delay.

WOLF
• Survival Instinct: When at less than a third of health, hold -> for partial healing (Exchange adrenaline for health).

• Wolf Warrior: Your damage increases the lower your health.

The update will also bring quests, side activities, performance, and stability improvements to the table. Besides this, the Sigrblot Festival which will drop in on July 29 will let players celebrate the Summer in a conventional Viking theme. The limited-time event will run from July 29 to August 19 and include new festivities, quests and players can win exclusive festival rewards like a one-handed sword by partaking in the event. One should note that to get into this festival (via PCGamer) you will have to reach England and complete either the Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire narrative arcs, and have the settlement up to level two.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2021 4:59 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 27, 2021 5:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Business Plans with up to 100GB data announced for corporate users
Telecom
Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Business Plans with up to 100GB data announced for corporate users
Free Fire OB29 update: Release date, new characters and guns, and other details

Gaming

Free Fire OB29 update: Release date, new characters and guns, and other details

Friendship Day gifting ideas for your young tech-savvy besties under Rs 5,000

Photo Gallery

Friendship Day gifting ideas for your young tech-savvy besties under Rs 5,000

Friendship Day gifting ideas for your young tech-savvy besties under Rs 5,000

Photo Gallery

Friendship Day gifting ideas for your young tech-savvy besties under Rs 5,000

How to delete or temporarily deactivate Instagram account via phone: Follow these steps

How To

How to delete or temporarily deactivate Instagram account via phone: Follow these steps

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

Features

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G

RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased

Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features

Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price

Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 features officially

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

iPhone 13 series leak roundup: 25W charger, autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

Related Topics

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month

Features

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC releasing next month
Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more

Features

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more
Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021

Gaming

Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021
E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022 and more

Features

E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022 and more
E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

Gaming

E3 2021: What is it, How to watch online, what to expect

हिंदी समाचार

Realme GT 5G और GT Master Edition जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च, पहला टीजर हुआ रिलीज

Xiaomi RedmiBook लैपटॉप का इंतजार होगा खत्म, 3 अगस्त को होगा भारत में लॉन्च

Disney+ Hotstar लाया तीन प्लान्स, सभी को मिलेगा प्रीमियम कंटेंट का एक्सेस

Free Fire Redeem Code of 27 July: आज के रिडीम कोड में मिल रहा यह शानदार रिवॉर्ड

BGMI में अब ट्रांसफर होंगे पहले से ज्यादा Items और Skins, इन नए आइटम्स से आपका गेमप्ले हो जाएगा धांसू

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord 2 first look

Hands On

OnePlus Nord 2 first look
How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

News

MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G
Mobiles
MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC will power high-end tablets with 5G
RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased

Laptops

RedmiBook laptop launching on August 3, design and colours teased
Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features

News

Nokia Clarity, Comfort, Micro, Go Earbuds Series with ANC launched: Price, features
Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price

News

Nokia C30 budget phone launched with price under Rs 10,000: Check specs, price
Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 features officially

News

Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 features officially

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers