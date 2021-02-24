The smartphone market is flooded with a plethora of smartphones, most of which are designed for specific users. While smartphones with multiple camera arrangements managed to propel sales, gaming smartphones have slowly begun disrupting the smartphone industry. The gaming phones have a long history starting with the legendary Nokia N-Gage series that took inspiration from Game Boy. Fast forward, some renowned brands like Asus, OnePlus, or for that matter nubia have begun designing some of the best-supercharged phones for gaming aficionados. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e new details leaked: See what has been revealed

These smartphones not only pack powerful processor but offer oodles of storage, vibrant display with a high refresh rate, and good battery backup. Asus recently became the talk of the town as the company is gearing up for its next gaming smartphone launch. The new Asus ROG 5 is marking its global debut on March 10. The phone will likely feature a secondary screen with RGB-lit ROG logo and a triple rear camera stacked horizontally. Besides Asus, a few other popular brands are also developing smartphones with super-speedy silicon with optimized software to deliver an immersive gaming experience. Here's the list of upcoming gaming smartphones that you must check.

Asus ROG 5

Asus ROG 3 was a gaming powerhouse that came with the best components to throttle heavy graphics-intensive gaming. The upcoming Asus ROG 5 is expected to be no different. The phone could get a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with 144Hz high refresh rate, high touch sampling, and shoulder triggers which are essential for gaming. At the heart, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform is said to be implemented for smooth performance. In addition, the phone is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB onboard storage. Other aspects speculated are a 64-megapixel triple camera setup stacked horizontally, DTS:X stereo speakers (2 dedicated amplifiers). The all-new Asus ROG 5 launch event is slated for March 10 in India. As per the Asus ROG website, the event will be simulcast in New York, Taipei, and Berlin on the same day. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 5 launch date revealed, dot matrix secondary display teased

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus is mum about its upcoming OnePlus 9 series, but that isn’t stopping rumour mill from churning leaks. OnePlus 9 Pro, the high-end version of the OnePlus smartphone series is expected to carry premium-packed features including Qualcomm’s latest flagship 8 series mobile platform. The device is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1440+ LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, a capable Snapdragon 888 processor will be chipped.

The SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If the specs are to be believed, the new OnePlus 9 Pro will no doubt be ideal for playing graphics-intensive Call of Duty, Asphalt, or even PuBG. Other aspects include- Hasselblad branded 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3.3x zoom telephoto lens. A 4,500mAh battery with fast charging and supposed reverse wireless charging support.

iPhone 13

Apple brings well-optimised all-rounder smartphones for its users. The feature-rich iPhone 12 Pro with the custom A14 Bionic chip allowed maximum capability for performing heavy tasks. The upcoming Bionic A15 chipset that will likely power 2021 iPhones is said to be fabricated on the N5P process. The N5P will reportedly provide about 20 percent speed improvement or a 40 percent reduction in power compared to the 7nm process. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models will likely include a 120Hz ProMotion display meaning you will be able to run games for long duration. Apple’s implementation will reportedly boast dynamic variable refresh switching between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the situation. Other aspects include- improved ultra-wide-lens, Touch ID via in-display fingerprint sensor, iOS 15, and bigger batteries. The iPhone 13 series is expected to debut in September.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Oppo Find X3 Pro, the upcoming flagship smartphone is rumoured to flaunt iPhone 12 Pro-like design. The device is speculated to sport a 6.7-inch 1440p OLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 10Hz and 120Hz. It will equip the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chipset will be paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB storage option. Similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro, the device is tipped to carry a 4,500mAh battery and include 65W fast charging support. Other aspects include- purported 50-megapixel quad-camera setup one of which is said to be a 25X microscope macro lens, a 32-megapixel front camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers. The flagship Oppo Find X3 Pro will likely launch on March 11.

Huawei P50 Pro

Although Huawei’s mid-range Kirin chipset received quite a backlash, the flagship SoC’s from the company are well-tuned. The upcoming Huawei P50 Pro flagship smartphone is tipped to ship with HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC. The chipset is fabricated on a 5nm process and features a power tri-core NPU (Dual Big Core + Tiny Core) for enhanced gaming performance. Other reported aspects of the Huawei P50 Pro include- 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a quad/penta lens with super zoom, Android 11, 4,200mAh battery with 66W/50W fast charging support.