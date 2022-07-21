ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

In 2022, ASUS plans to continue leading the premium RTX segment (RTX 3050 to RTX 3080Ti) with focus on ROG Strix, Zephyrus, and Flow series. The company aims to become the number one brand in the GTX 1650 segment by focusing on the TUF Gaming series. ASUS aims to achieve 35 percent in 2nd half of 2022, and will further challenge 40 percent plus market share in 2023 through an aggressive shop expansion strategy and by capitalizing on the brand’s design and innovation, a top executive told BGR.in. Also Read - Lenovo launches new Legion gaming laptops and Yoga laptops in India: Check pricing, availability

The brand’s vision in India is to create and support the ecosystem of eSports. Recently, there has been a shift towards the normalization of e-gaming. Also Read - ASUS ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro launch with SD8+ Gen 1, up to 18GB of RAM, and programmable display

“We are proud of being able to give our customers the best possible experience when it comes to gaming, by creating synchronicity between modern tech, innovation, and versatility. We have recently launched refreshed TUF Dash F15 2022 model series offering a cleaner, more professional look with a cutting-edge combination of CPU and GPU. With the new set of goals for 2022, we are optimistic about further elevating the gaming experience and the gaming ecosystem of Indian gamers,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India noted. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 6 series to launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

India’s gaming industry has grown exponentially in the last couple of years. According to the study by Statista, the Indian Gaming sector was valued at over 90 billion INR in the financial year 2020 and is expected to reach 143 billion INR by the end of 2022. Rapid digitization fueled by COVID has led to the gaming industry gaining prominence in India and is expected to see further growth in years to come. Implementation of new-age technologies, a high rate of internet penetration, and affordable products have led to the increase in the adoption of gaming in India. But the challenge remains in terms of infrastructure.

“There is a dire need to ramp up infrastructure development to allow budding esports gamers in India to hone their skills and represent the country internationally. ASUS ROG has been at the forefront of this revolution from the beginning playing an instrumental role in building a robust e-sports ecosystem and community in India. Each initiative like ROG Academy or Showdown is tailored to guide, mentor, and challenge the rising talents in the industry with the correct infrastructure to help them develop the skill set necessary to compete on a national and global scale,” Arnold mentioned.

The brand has introduced their new line-ups for working professionals, creators, and gamers. Recently, in the month of June, the company introduced the latest Zenbook S13 (UM5302) in the non-gaming segment while Flow Z13 with TUF Dash F15 in the gaming segment.

Speaking about supply chain challenge, he said there was a gap because of the high demand for laptops. However, at the start of 2022, he witnessed the demand was normalizing, and doesn’t see any issues in supply chain to meet the current requirements. “We have sufficient stock with us. Although initially there was a certain challenge with the supply but overall, we don’t see any challenges now,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in India there is already a 9 percent market for the convertible series. So, ASUS is going to increase the product lineup for the convertible series, apart from this we are introducing new machines for the creators in India. To capture the market and be the overall player it will focus on better performance, and innovative, flexible products.