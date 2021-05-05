comscore Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, it is all here
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini leaks roundup: From design to specs, here is all we know

The Asus ZenFone 8 series will launch on May 12 and before its launch, here’s everything we know about it. Have a look at all the leaks.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini

Source: Gadget Tendency

The ZenFone 8 series has long been a thing of curiosity among smartphone enthusiasts. After two generations of Flip Cameras bending everyone’s mind with their capability, everyone awaits as to what Asus does with this year’s flagships. Rumours and leaks have so far hinted at rather generic ZenFone 8 models with no Flip Camera or another fancy trick. Most surprisingly, Asus is doing a compact variant this year. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 will come with a hole-punch camera rather than a flip one

The Asus 6z, which was a renamed ZenFone 6, was already a compact phone with a 6.1-inch display. Asus, however, wants to have a share of the iPhone 12 Mini’s market with a ZenFone 8 Mini. Rumours have come up with wild assumptions of a high-end chip and some camera details. Recently, the ZenFone 8 Mini renders leaked, giving us an idea about how it looks. Also Read - Flipkart Big Saving Days sale to kick off from May 1: List of smartphone deals

If you are interested in the ZenFone 8 Mini, here’s a collection of everything we know so far. Also Read - Asus Zenfone 8 launch on May 12, confirms company

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini: All we know

-Thanks to a bunch of renders by a case manufacturer, the ZenFone 8 Mini’s design looks similar to a couple of midrange Android phones. There’s a rectangular camera hump that sits on a reflective rear, complete with a gradient finish. There’s no presence of any camera trick here.

– The ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to feature a 5.9-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is going to get a punch-hole cutout for holding the front camera.

– Asus has already teased it and the leak confirms it – there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack accompanied by a dedicated amplifier to boost the audio performance.

– The phone is expected to use the Snapdragon 888 chip, which could make it the most compact phone using Qualcomm’s fastest mobile chip.

– The compact design may affect the battery capacity, which is where Asus usually dominates. The leaks suggest a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging solution.

– The ZenFone 8 Mini could have a base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, whereas the other variant will have 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. You can also get it with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The high-end versions will feature 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

– The rear cameras are said to feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor for the main camera. This could be accompanied by another Sony sensor doing duty for the ultra-wide camera. There’s no depth camera here like the ROG Phone 5.

– The ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to be priced towards the lower end of the smartphone spectrum. There are chances that Asus could position it against the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro and iQOO 7 Legend, both of which are the cheapest Snapdragon 888 phones you can buy in India. Asus will launch the phone on May 12.

  Published Date: May 5, 2021 2:32 PM IST

Best Sellers