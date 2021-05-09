Asus ZenFone 8 series roundup: Expected specs, features, price and more

Asus is soon to add a new member to its ZenFone family with the launch of the ZenFone 8 on May 12. The device has been leaked a number of times along with its sibling, the ZenFone 8 Flip, which is also expected to launch alongside. Also Read - Asus ZenFone 8 Flip leak reveals Flip Camera, vanilla ZenFone 8 gets punch-hole camera

Since we are a few days away from the launch (three days to precise), here's a look at all the details we have so far.

Asus ZenFone 8 expected specs, price and more

The ZenFone 8 series has been leaked several times in the past but the latest leak by known tipster Mukul Sharma gives us a better idea as to what the Asus ZenFone 8, aka, ZenFone 8 Mini will be like. As per his tweet (which has leaked all its specs), it is revealed that the phone will be a high-end phone to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9 series, the Mi 11 series, and more.

The device is expected to come with a 5.9-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED Full HD+ display. It is likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and come with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3,1 storage.

On the camera front, there could be dual rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main snapper and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide/macro lens. The front camera could be rated at 16-megapixel. The device is expected to support camera features such as 8K videos, slow-motion videos in 4K at 120fps, and EIS for both the rear cameras.

The ZenFone 8 is likely to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and run Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on the top. Additional features could include support for 5G, an in-display fingerprint scanner, three mics, dual speakers, Hi-Fi audio, OZO Audio, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, a 3,5mm audio jack, and a linear vibration motor.

As for the price, we don’t have any word on the same. However, it could be priced below Rs 60,000 to compete with its direct rivals.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip expected specs, price and more

Asus is also expected to introduce the ZenFone 8 Flip to bring back the concept of flip cameras, which was also seen on the ZenFone 6z and the ZenFone 7.

The device is likely to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and run Android 11.

Camera-wise, it is likely to get three cameras (64-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 12-megapixel macro) that will also double as selfie shooters. Additionally, it could get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The price of the ZenFone 8 Flip is also expected to fall in the premium price range to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 9 and the Mi 11 phones.

Both the ZenFone 8 devices are expected to come with IP68 water and dust resistance, something many companies have started to adopt.

However, we don’t have anything concrete and need to wait for the devices to get launched for a more conclusive idea.

As a reminder, the ZenFone 8 series will make its official entry on May 12.