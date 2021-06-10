comscore Battlefield 2042 release date: Trailer, latest editions leaked, Game modes
Battlefield 2042 release date: The futuristic warfare with modern-day settings, Specialists, weapons, modes, massive maps, and more

Battlefield 2042: The multiplayer warfare with All-Out Warfare classic mode, seven maps, futuristic weapons, drones is arriving on consoles and PC on October 22.

Battlefield 2042 October 22 price in India

Battlefield 2042: The next and sixth iteration of the “Battlefield” franchise has finally been unveiled by EA Dice on Wednesday. Battlefield 2042 will be launching on October 22 and will arrive to both PS4 and PS5 along with Xbox Series X. The battles in the new multiplayer shooter game span around the globe from India to Antarctica. The most exciting bit about Battlefield 2042 is the inclusion of robots, futuristic tanks, drones, and warplanes. Also Read - Battlefield 2042: Launch date, Price in India and more

The first-person shooter ‘set to revolutionize’ the modern multiplayer sandbox will support up to 128 player counts on the latest consoles and PCs, however, it will max out at 64 players in the last-gen consoles- Xbox One and PS4 and players will have to trade-off with reduced map sizes. That said, here’s what the new Battlefield 2042 has up its sleeves for the players.

Battlefield 2042: Release date, price in India

Battlefield 2042 will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 22, 2021. EA Play members will get a 10-hour trial from October 15. The game is up for pre-order on ea.com.

Battlefield 2042 is priced at Rs 3,999 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One for the Standard Edition. For PC, the Standard Edition will cost Rs 3,499.

Meanwhile, the Gold Edition comes for a price of Rs 6,499 on consoles and Rs 5,499 on Windows. The Ultimate Edition of the game tags a slightly higher price at Rs 8,499 (on consoles) and at Rs 6,999 on Windows.

Battlefield 2042: Three new modes

As the name suggests ‘Battlefield 2042’ is set in the modern era with futuristic weapons of war, and massive maps. In the next Battlefield shooter game, the world is on the sill. Shortages of food, energy, and clean water have led to dozens of failed nations, leading to the greatest refugee crisis in human history.

As the synopsis reads, “Among these Non-Patriated, or No-Pats, are families, farmers, engineers – and even soldiers. Amidst this crisis, the United States and Russia draw the world into an all-out war. No-Pat Specialists join both sides, not fighting for a flag, but for the future of the Non-Patriated in this new world.”

The new game will allow players to experience the next-gen technology from wingsuits, robots to drones which wasn’t on deck in the previous Battlefield games. Dice notes that Battlefield 2042 will be the ultimate ‘multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events.’ The game will jam in visibility-altering sandstorms, a space rocket launch, and chaotic tornadoes as well.

The three new modes

The next game multiplayer fps will offer three distinct game modes- All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and a yet-to-be-announced mode. The first is the classic gameplay except it is now hiked up with larger maps. DICE has added two game types for All-Out Warfare-

Conquest: Two teams will fight for ‘advantage over a play space’ that aims for ‘varied pacing,’ Polygon explains.

Breakthrough: A guided-mode where one team will combat while the other will defend. Players will have to fight to earn points on the map.

As for the second mode, Hazard Zone is a squad-based game type that is distinctly different from All-Out Warfare and “completely new for Battlefield,” Battlefield 2024 design director Daniel Berlin said. The third mode will be revealed during EA Play Live on July 22.

Battlefield 2042:  All-Out Warfare with seven new maps

DICE has included seven new maps with All-Out Warfare.

Kaleidoscope, set in Sogdo, South Korea

Manifest, set in Brani Island, Singapore

Orbital, set in Kourou, French Guiana

Discarded, set in Alang, India

Renewal, set in the Eastern Desert, Egypt

Hourglass, set in Doha, Qatar

Breakaway, set in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica

Battlefield 2042: New Plus system, Specialists

The new Battlefield 2042 will include a new Plus System which will essentially allow customizing weapons in real-time and enhance the gameplay. Players will be able to switch scope, under-barrel attachment, ammo type while playing the game.

Players will be able to boot into Specialists, a new type of playable character that is said to be inspired by the traditional four Battlefield classes. From customizable load-outs to access to their own weapons, equipments, vehicles, these Specialists will have their own unique capabilities. As of now, the game will launch with 10 specialists. The four specialists announced at Battlefield 2042 premiere include- Wikus “Casper” Van Daele (recon), Webster Mackay (assault), Maria Flack (support), and Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky (engineer).

There will be Battle Pass for each season as well- both free and premium tiers. In the first year, players will get to try four new Specialists and new locations. There will be a total of four seasons and four Battle Passes in the first year. As mentioned, fans will get a chance to experience to try the massive multiplayer during a ‘technical test’ in July. Notably, EA hasn’t cited any detail about the kind of cross-play support Battlefield 2042 will have, however, reports speculate that new-gen and old-gen players might not be able to play together.

  Published Date: June 10, 2021 3:45 PM IST

Best Sellers