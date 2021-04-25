Battlefield Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile hint better gameplay than PUBG

It has been a while since the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile for Indians, which caused a lot of stir in the mobile gaming space. While fans of the franchise long the government and Krafton to bring it back, other publishers are trying their best to capitalize on PUBG Mobile’s absence. With Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile satisfying players, EA is now bringing two of its popular shooters to mobile. Also Read - Battlefield Mobile game coming to smartphones, tablets in 2022: EA

Last week, news broke about a new Battlefield game coming to the mobile platform. Additionally, EA’s Apex Legends Mobile is close to an early beta release later this month. The announcement of the PUBG: New State has also reinstated hope amongst players to see the return of franchise to India. Hence, for fans of the battle royale genre, there’s a lot to look forward to at this moment. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile first look for Android users in India: FPS/TPS shooter with new abilities

If you are interested to learn about these EA-developed battle royale games for mobile, take a quick look at all we know about Battlefield Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile India beta pre-registration goes live: Here are all special features

Battlefield mobile

– Battlefield mobile is a derivative of the Battlefield franchise from the PC and console universe. Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) will release the mobile version of the game while it continues to work on the PC version.

– DICE, the developer, has said that Battlefield mobile will be an all-new game built from scratch. This is built by Industrial Toys and will be optimised to work on mobile devices. “You can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience,” says Oskar Gabrielson, the general manager of DICE.

– The game is currently entering a testing phase and it has been confirmed that we will see Battlefield mobile on mobile platforms by 2022.

– While there’s no hint on the gameplay features, it is highly likely to have mission based multiplayer modes similar to COD Mobile. At the same time, it will also feature a Battle Royale mode. COD Mobile players will have to keep an eye on this one.

Apex Legends Mobile

– Unlike Battlefield mobile, Apex Legends Mobile is ready for its first public beta testing and is inviting applications from players in India and Philippines. The game will initially be available on Android and will eventually make its way to iOS devices.

– Apex Legends Mobile will be a free-to-play gaming title similar to COD Mobile. However, there will be in-app purchases that players can use to amp up the experience. The studio has clarified that no paid items will be available that can give a player an advantage over the other.

– Apex Legends Mobile is said to be a new version of the Apex Legends franchise from PC and consoles. It will relate to the franchise but will be a complete new version that’s optimised for mobile devices.

– The game will feature both first-person and third-person gameplay modes along with multiplayer squads. Similar to the PC version, players can choose from Wraith, Bloodhound, Caustic, Gibraltar, and Lifeline characters while in a match.

– The battle royale mode will allow for a 60-player match that involves 19 squads to win against other squads. Each player can join two more players and form a squad.

– The screenshots released by the studio have so far revealed console-quality graphics and textures.