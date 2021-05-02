Battlegrounds Mobile India, Battlefield Mobile: Two upcoming battle games

Will PUBG Mobile return to India? As of today, it seems that there’s a high chance. An earlier leak suggested that the makers of PUBG Mobile are probably bringing the game back with a different name – Battlegrounds Mobile India. A leaked poster hinted at the game’s core remaining unchanged while it wears a new name. For PUBG fans, this is good news. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India now Battlegrounds Mobile India, reveals latest leak

However, EA wants to dominate this space with two titles from its PC franchises. One of them is Apex Legends Mobile, which is already in public beta stage, whereas the other one is under development. Called Battlefield Mobile, it is said to bring the PC version’s experience in a way that’s better optimised for mobile. Also Read - PUGB Mobile India posts a launch teaser video on its YouTube channel, deletes it later

Both these games are coming to the mobile platform and if you are excited for these two, here’s a collection of everything we need to know. Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned 14,98,738 players between April 16-22

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The renamed PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India essentially seems to be an effort by Krafton to bypass the ban in India. From the teaser, it seems that the developers have simply done a name-change procedure for PUBG Mobile. With the “India” tag added to the name, this version could be highly customised for India in the form of localised in-game items.

A previous report suggested that players can expect to carry on their in-game purchases and progress from PUBG Mobile to the Indian version. Violent effects like blood spattering will be toned down and there could be more features primarily meant for India.

Most importantly, Battlegrounds Mobile India will meet the government’s requirements to restart its operations in India. A few months ago, Krafton said that it will partner with Microsoft to store player data within India. This could help enforce superior user privacy and data protection.

At the moment, Krafton hasn’t announced the name change officially. Additionally, there’s no fixed release date for this renamed version of PUBG Mobile.

Battlefield Mobile: A new take on Call of Duty Mobile

EA is bringing the Battlefield franchise to mobile with Battlefield Mobile. Despite a lack of imagination to come up with a better and exciting name, the developers promise an all-new game built from scratch.

“You can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience,” says Oskar Gabrielson, the general manager of DICE. The game is being developed by Industrial Toys in association with EA. Battlefield Mobile is said to be a derivative of the PC version but is likely to be optimised for mobile devices with better-improved touch controls.

EA hasn’t released details about the game’s features yet, apart from the fact that it will feature a Battle Royale mode. Since EA has done some exciting storylines in previous Battlefield titles, you can expect a solid story mode making it to the game as well.

The game is currently in a testing phase and will go online in 2022 with no fixed date yet. Until then, players can try Call of Duty Mobile and Garena FreeFire.