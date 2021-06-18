Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile: 5 differences you will find

After a long wait Indians patiently waiting for PUBG Mobile’s return can finally rejoice. Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally been made available under early access to users who had pre-registered for the game. Krafton Inc is expected to soon release the final version of the game to the general public. However, take note that this is not exactly PUBG Mobile. Instead, a lot of tweaks have been made to the game to bring it back. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 differences between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG New State receives over 17 million pre-registrations as closed alpha testing ends

Only one version is there

PUBG Mobile was offered in two versions PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India comes as a single version with a size of 721MB. But when you open the game for the first time, it asks you if you want to download the low graphics pack or the high graphics pack. You can choose the pack depending on your mobile phone specifications. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India APK and OBB download links for Android: How to download

No blood or dead bodies

Just like the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, called Game of Peace, Battlegrounds Mobile India also shows no blood while shooting neither does it show a pool of blood along with the dead body when an opponent is killed. Instead, the game showcases green hit points with green leaves flying around, and when an opponent dies, they simply disappear. Also Read - PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps

Audio prompt

In case if you forget that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a virtual game, Krafton Inc has added an audio prompt that plays just before the game starts, stating that this is a virtual game and is not related to the real world.

Clothed characters

Battlegrounds Mobile India ensures that all characters while being created are fully clothed, which is in line with the government’s directive. However, some of you might notice while playing the game that not all characters are fully clothed. As of now, we do not know why this is happening, however, we expect the company to rectify this by the time the game is made available to everyone.

Gameplay Management System

The gameplay management system prompts gamers to check their posture, surroundings and ensure not to get too immersed in the gameplay while starting the game. This has been introduced to help people stay aware of their environment while playing the game.