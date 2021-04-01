Top upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

A bunch of smartphone launches is slated for this month. While the previous month witnessed a host of premium smartphone releases including the OnePlus 9 series, and the Vivo X60 series, smartphone brands are gearing up to unveil the next set of devices (mostly mid-rangers) in April. Also Read - Realme 8 5G could launch in India sooner than expected: FCC listing reveals new details

While OEMs began offering feature-packed handsets at an affordable price over the past few years, smartphone makers are now bidding on 5G-ready phones in the country. Even though the 5G spectrum sale in India is unlikely until the next fiscal year, smartphone makers are making sure that the ‘hardware is ready’ so that users can take benefit of fast network speed when it hits the market. In this list, we have compiled some of those future-ready upcoming 5G smartphones that will or are expected to debut in India this April. Also Read - Top 6 Upcoming smartphones to launch in April 2021: Realme GT Neo, Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Top 6 upcoming 5G smartphones launching in April 2021

Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch has been set for April 23. The premium phone from the Chinese brand recently made its global debut in Beijing. Besides 5G support, other highlights of the Mi 11 Ultra include tele-macro lens with 120x digital zoom support, 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ (1,440 x 3,200 pixels) E4 AMOLED quad-curved AMOLED display, Harman Kardon stereo speakers. Also Read - Mi 11 Ultra will be first Xiaomi phone to get water resistance

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It features a secondary touch display, 50MP triple camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, and 67W fast charging support. The Mi 11 Ultra 5G phone was launched in the home town for a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 66,400), whether Xiaomi brings the handset under a similar price range in India remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M42 5G phone launch in India seems imminent as the device was reportedly spotted on the Samsung India site this week. The phone allegedly appeared on Geekbench listing with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, up to 8GB RAM, Android 11 OS. The 3C certification further reveals a 6,000mAh battery, 6.6-inch HD+ AMOLED panel, 64MP primary sensor, and 128GB onboard storage. While other details are scarce, reports speculate that the phone might share specs similar to the Galaxy A42 5G phone. It could come under Rs 25,000 price bracket in India.

Realme 8 5G

The Realme 8 5G smartphone could be another affordable 5G offering from the Chinese brand to debut in India this month. As per reports, the phone was recently certified by BIS. Apparently, the phone has appeared on the FCC website as well.

The details first spotted by MySmartPrice suggest the phone to come with a 5,000mAh battery, 2D design, Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11, and NFC support. As for the rest of the specs, the Realme 8 5G is expected to carry features similar to the 4G model except for the internal hardware. The phone is tipped to be placed between Realme 8 (4G) and Realme 8 Pro for a price under Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G, the supposed mid-ranger from the South Korean tech giant is expected to launch in the first week of April. The device was recently introduced as a rebadged version of the Galaxy F62 in Malaysia. Samsung could likely change the internals on the M-series phone before releasing it in the Indian market. The phone is speculated to arrive with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, Exynos 9825 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and 7000mAh battery. As for the pricing, the Galaxy M62 is tipped to fall under Rs 32,000 price range.

Motorola Edge S

Motorola Edge S was launched in China in January this year. While the device is available in the European market, the Lenovo-owned brand is gearing up to bring the Motorola Edge S to the Indian market. The dual-front camera Moto phone a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC, 64MP quad-camera set up, up to 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charge support. The phone is expected to cost around Rs 23,000 in India.

Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Redmi K40 Pro Plus, the premium phone from Xiaomi’s umbrella is expected to debut in India under the moniker Mi 11X Pro in India. The Redmi K40 Pro Plus was launched in China in February this year. It features a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the power-packed Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB RAM, Android 11 based MIUI 12 custom skin layered on top, 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The phone is tipped to cost somewhere around Rs 41,000.