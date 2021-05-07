Top 5 Android custom launchers to download and try in 2021

One of the main reasons we love Android is the myriad of customization options. Whether your phone carries the Samsung or OnePlus logo on its rear, it is possible to make your phone one of a kind. Launcher apps have long drawn fancy of users to change the way the phone feels on a daily basis.

There are numerous launcher apps on Google Play that can help you achieve a unique homescreen setup. You can either for a full-blown custom look with Poco Launcher or cherish the feel of stock Android with the CPL (Customised Pixel Launcher). You can also go for a productivity-oriented arrangement with the Microsoft Launcher or recreate Windows 10 interface on your phone.

Here are our top choices of custom Android launchers to use in 2021

Best Android launchers to try now

Nova Launcher

The Nova Launcher has been around since the early years of Android and has been offering users a solid platform to go wild with customization. You can either go for the stock Android route or apply your own touch to come up with a refreshing new interface. The free version lets your make a lot of changes in terms of icon arrangement, colour themes, Google Search bar design and more. Nova Launcher Prime offers a few extras at a price of Rs 99. If you are new to Android customization, you need to start with Nova.

Poco Launcher

Xiaomi’s Poco Launcher is simple yet unique launcher to get a refreshing interface on your homescreen. It lets you apply icon packs on the homescreen and some grid arrangements. However, the app drawer is where it goes smart – it categorises apps based on the colour of their icons. Xiaomi says it subconsciously helps in bring out relevant apps quickly from a cluttered app drawer. You also get to choose between dark and light themes.

Microsoft Launcher

The Microsoft Launcher prioritises productivity of aesthetic appeal. It goes for a novel layout of apps while using AI to suggest the most relevant ones. Most importantly, it provides for several tools to closely integrate your Android phone with your Windows 10 PC.

Outlook and Teams users can see their feed replicated on the personalised feed, thereby reducing the need to open those apps. Yes, you can also change icon packs and choose from daily Bing wallpapers.

CPL (Customized Pixel Launcher)

The Customised Pixel Launcher, or CPL, does exactly what it says – offer the same experience as a Pixel device. The interface harks back to the era of Pixel 2 and Pixel 3, with a clean interface overall. However, CPL lets you fine-tune the launcher to get it right as per your needs. You can apply extreme visual changes but can choose for unique gestures and dock rearrangement to get your style right. We find CPL to be the most pleasant launcher on this list.

Launcher 10

If you miss the cool Metro interface from the dead Windows Phone, you have a launcher to relive that experience. Called Launcher 10 by nfdevweb, this one brings back the experience of Windows Phone 10 on your Android device. The tile-based layout is functional and you can even choose from the multiple accent colours, just how Microsoft let you do half a decade ago. There’s a paid version that allows notification on the tiles.