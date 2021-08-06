Best free and secure video calling platforms 2021: Video calling friends and family has become more important than ever before. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed everyone at home and made people connect with their loved ones via virtual medium. Video calling platforms are being used by people around the world for attending online classes, connecting for work, and even family get togethers. Take a look at 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021. Also Read - Download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp: Here’s how to

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the best free video calling platforms/apps available globally. With the surge in video calls during the coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp recently extended participants limit to eight from four. As the instant messaging platform claims, all video calls and chats happening on the platform are end-to-end encrypted and no one including WhatsApp will ever be able to access these conversations. End-to-end encryption means, no one apart from the sender and receiver will ever be able to know about the conversation. The platform is ofcourse available for free for everyone globally. Also Read - Tips to prevent unknown users from adding you to WhatsApp groups

Zoom

Zoom is one of the most used video calling platform globally today. The video calling platform is mostly used by professionals and educational institutions. Zoom allows users to create an account for free and host up to 10 participants at a time for up to 40 minutes. The video calling platform also ensures calls are conducted in a secure manner. It lets hosts of the meeting set a meeting ID so that no one besides participants invited can join the call. Zoom can be used on both mobile as well as on desktop.

Google Meet

Google Meet has gained wide popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic since last year. The video calling platform can be used on both mobile phone as well desktop. Users can create a Google Meet account for free and add up to 100 participants in a call at the same time. Google has confirmed that all calls conducted on the platform are end-to-end encrypted and securely stored in Google Drive. Google Meet also offers some security features including meeting codes, which ensures meetings are secure and no on outside the invite list can join.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is one of the most used video calling platforms available globally today. Microsoft allows users to create free Teams account and allows up to 100 participants to join a call at the same time. Similar to Google Meet and Zoom, Microsoft Teams can also be used on phone as well as desktop. Microsoft claims that all meetings conducted on the platform are end-to-end encrypted and securely stored in SharePoint.

Skype

Skype has been one of the oldest video platforms available globally. Similar to all other video calling platforms, Skype can be used on mobile phone and desktop. Users can sign up for a new Skype account for free and conduct both group as well as one-on-one video conversations. The video calling platform claims that all Skype-to-Skype voice, video, file transfers and instant messages are encrypted.