Best Gaming RAMs in India: Acer Predator Apollo, Corsair Vengeance and more

Selecting the perfect RAM for your gaming needs can be pretty exhausting at times. There are multiple factors that need to be considered like speed, timing, frequencies and size. One of the common misconceptions in this regard is that the gamers must go for RAM offering the maximum storage space, whereas, in reality, the primary spec to look for is the RAM's frequency. This is crucial, a faster frequency allows the computer to send as well as retrieve data from storage in the quickest possible timeframe. Besides, one should be particular about the timing, as lower numbers on RAM's result in more efficient handling of your requests. To make the selection easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best gaming RAMs available in India.

Acer Predator Apollo

The Predator Apollo RAM by Acer features a 'cyberpunk inspired' design, which offers adequate speed to enhance the gaming experience. The RAM is equipped with ultra-high frequency, ultra-low timing and overclocking capabilities, which is the most suitable combination for gamers. It comes with RGB lighting that synchronizes with the motherboard software to allow eight eye-catching independent lighting areas, 16 million RGB colour values and 10+ light effects. It has an impressive 10-layer PCB, aluminium heatsink, 15μm gold-plated contacts and the highest quality B-dies to ensure top-level performance.

Corsair Vengeance

Designed for high-performance overclocking, Corsair Vengeance RAMs are made of pure aluminium that allows faster heat dissipation. It is an ideal pick for systems where internal space is at a premium. With XMP 2.0 support, one can automatically adjust to the fastest safe speed through just one setting. Its uniquely designed heat spreader makes heat spread optimally while taking heat away from the ICs. Besides, it's equipped with a custom performance PCB and highly-screened memory ICs. Optimized for the latest systems, the DDR4 form factor offers higher frequencies, greater bandwidth and lower power consumption than DDR3 modules.

XPG Adata

The XPG ADATA GAMMIX gaming RAM comes with a unique heatsink design and edgy wing-shaped look. With a whopping factory speed of up to 3200MHz and 10-layer PCBs, it enhances the signal transfer quality while maintaining stable operation. In addition to it, the gamers get a safer and quicker overclocking as it supports Intel XMP 2.0. The 10-layer PCBs featured by GAMMIX D10 also improves the signal transfer quality and stability, especially when the system is on heavy multitasking or operating at a high speed.

G.Skill Trident

G.skill Trident RAM features an exposed light bar that is loaded with vibrant RGB LEDs intertwined with Trident Z heat spreader. With the help of downloaded software, one can alter effects and colours on the memory module. The hairline finished aluminium heat spreader along with the fin design for efficient heat dissipation.

HyperX Fury

The HyperX Fury DDR4 boasts auto-overclocking to ensure a frequency up to 3466 MHz. It further claims to provide a plug and play boost for gaming, rendering and video editing. The others benefits for gamers come in the form of CL15–16 latencies, single module capacities of 4GB–16GB and kit capacities of 16GB–64GB. Compatible with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs, HyperX Fury DDR4 is the right low-profile heat spreader and a cost-effective upgrade of choice.