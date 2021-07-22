Minecraft cemented its base as one of the legendary games for more than a decade. The popular sandbox game amassed over 100 million active players globally, as per Statista 2021 report. While simple gameplay is one of the many attractions of this 3D blocky-adventure game, Minecraft servers is another popular feature that brings new challenges to the table. The good part is there are plenty of servers scattered online that you can try to test your skills and if you are bored with the solo ride. Every server is unique in its own way and comes with a certain set of rules and gameplay styles. Also Read - Top 5 Minecraft Mobile seeds to build a world and where to find them

“Servers are huge online worlds, created by our official partners—nice people from the Minecraft community itself. Each offers its own brand of fun, with unique minigames that let you compete or collaborate with friends (and frenemies), massive lobbies where you can hang out with other players, and vast custom-crafted worlds to explore,” Minecraft explains. Also Read - Minecraft gets Minions as part of new DLC update: Here’s how to get them

If you want to be a part of this roller coaster ride, here are some of the best Minecraft servers that you can take a look at. Also Read - How to play Minecraft for free without download

Best Minecraft Servers to try unique game modes

BRAWL

If you prefer shooting and action over simple lego build, then BRAWL is the best Minecraft server that you should check. The action-packed server brings gun games with unique textures that reminds one of Call of Duty. From survival shooter to Capture the Flag fast-paced game mode, you can get all the FPS experience at BRAWL.

Server IP Address: brawl.com

MineSuperior

For those after Skyblock high jinks, MineSuperior could be the perfect pit stop. It’s a popular 1.17 server that brings variations on the regular ‘Skyblock’ formula and includes several other game modes as well that include- survival, creative, skyblock, factions. The access is easy and you don’t have to circle around a maze.

Server IP Address: hub.mcs.gg

Extreme Craft

Extreme Craft is another wildly popular Minecraft server that packs a host of modes that you can play. Be it eggwars, survival mode, hunger games, factions, skygrid, skywars, skyblock, you name it, Extreme Craft will amaze you in every aspect. There is an option of roleplaying too.

Server IP Address: play.extremecraft.net

Potterworld Mac

For the Potter heads, Potterworld MC brings a complete Hogwarts thrill to the table. From flying a broom in a Quidditch game, potion-making, to fighting the hollow dementors, you can have all the fun in the Wizard world.

Server IP Address: play.potterworldmc.com

Hypixel

Hypixel is said to be one of the fastest-growing Minecraft servers. The server is loaded with brilliant mini-games- murder mystery, duels, skywars PVP game mode, etc. Much of the fanfare in the server revolves around Skyblock game mode that witness millions of Minecraft players populating the island every day.

Server IP Address: mc.hypixel.net

If you are new to this cosmo, and never tried to play in a Minecraft server here is a simple step-by-step that will help you join one.

How to join a Minecraft server