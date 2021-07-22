comscore Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more
  • Home
  • Features
  • Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more
News

Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more

Features

From Hypixel, Potterworld Mac, to BRAWL, here are some of the popular Minecraft servers to take a look at.

Best Minecraft Servers

Minecraft cemented its base as one of the legendary games for more than a decade. The popular sandbox game amassed over 100 million active players globally, as per Statista 2021 report. While simple gameplay is one of the many attractions of this 3D blocky-adventure game, Minecraft servers is another popular feature that brings new challenges to the table. The good part is there are plenty of servers scattered online that you can try to test your skills and if you are bored with the solo ride. Every server is unique in its own way and comes with a certain set of rules and gameplay styles. Also Read - Top 5 Minecraft Mobile seeds to build a world and where to find them

“Servers are huge online worlds, created by our official partners—nice people from the Minecraft community itself. Each offers its own brand of fun, with unique minigames that let you compete or collaborate with friends (and frenemies), massive lobbies where you can hang out with other players, and vast custom-crafted worlds to explore,” Minecraft explains. Also Read - Minecraft gets Minions as part of new DLC update: Here’s how to get them

If you want to be a part of this roller coaster ride, here are some of the best Minecraft servers that you can take a look at. Also Read - How to play Minecraft for free without download

Best Minecraft Servers to try unique game modes

BRAWL

If you prefer shooting and action over simple lego build, then BRAWL is the best Minecraft server that you should check. The action-packed server brings gun games with unique textures that reminds one of Call of Duty. From survival shooter to Capture the Flag fast-paced game mode, you can get all the FPS experience at BRAWL.

Server IP Address: brawl.com

MineSuperior

For those after Skyblock high jinks, MineSuperior could be the perfect pit stop. It’s a popular 1.17 server that brings variations on the regular ‘Skyblock’ formula and includes several other game modes as well that include- survival, creative, skyblock, factions. The access is easy and you don’t have to circle around a maze.

Server IP Address: hub.mcs.gg

Extreme Craft

Extreme Craft is another wildly popular Minecraft server that packs a host of modes that you can play. Be it eggwars, survival mode, hunger games, factions, skygrid, skywars, skyblock, you name it, Extreme Craft will amaze you in every aspect. There is an option of roleplaying too.

Server IP Address: play.extremecraft.net

Potterworld Mac

For the Potter heads, Potterworld MC brings a complete Hogwarts thrill to the table. From flying a broom in a Quidditch game, potion-making, to fighting the hollow dementors, you can have all the fun in the Wizard world.

Server IP Address: play.potterworldmc.com

Hypixel

Hypixel is said to be one of the fastest-growing Minecraft servers. The server is loaded with brilliant mini-games- murder mystery, duels, skywars PVP game mode, etc. Much of the fanfare in the server revolves around Skyblock game mode that witness millions of Minecraft players populating the island every day.

Server IP Address: mc.hypixel.net

If you are new to this cosmo, and never tried to play in a Minecraft server here is a simple step-by-step that will help you join one.

How to join a Minecraft server

  1. First up pick up any of the servers you like in this list.
  2. Select the IP address, then start the game.
  3. Click on the ‘multiplayer’ and then add a server.
  4. Next up, paste the IP address, and name the server in the Server Name Field.
  5. Type ‘localhost’ in the server address field and click ‘done.’
  6. Select your desired server and tap on the ‘Join Server’ button, and you are good to explore a whole new blocky world.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2021 3:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too

Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August

Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 vs Redmi Note 10: Which is better under Rs 15,000?

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Cool WhatsApp features that should be introduced soon

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: Prize rides, Mod Shop, vehicles, races, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more

Features

Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more
Top 5 Minecraft Mobile Seeds: Where to find them

Features

Top 5 Minecraft Mobile Seeds: Where to find them
Minecraft gets Minions as part of new DLC update: Here s how to get them

Gaming

Minecraft gets Minions as part of new DLC update: Here s how to get them
How to play Minecraft for free without download

Gaming

How to play Minecraft for free without download
Beware! Minecraft new mods disguised as malware can steal your precious credentials

Gaming

Beware! Minecraft new mods disguised as malware can steal your precious credentials

हिंदी समाचार

Vi के इन प्लान्स में मिलता है Disney+ HotStar VIP का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Mircomax के एक नए स्मार्टफोन को किया गया स्पॉट, 30 जुलाई को लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 और Fold 3 की कीमत हुई लीक, मिलेंगे कई लॉन्च ऑफर

Genshin Impact Version 2.0: नए रीजन Inazuma पहुंचने के लिए करना होगा ये काम

Lava Z2s फोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know
Realme Pad: Everything you need to know

Features

Realme Pad: Everything you need to know
Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

Features

Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more
Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Reviews

Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

News

Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too
News
Airtel introduces new postpaid plans with more data, refreshes Family postpaid plans too
Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August

Gaming

Xbox Series X restock in India possible by early August
Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T

News

Xiaomi might have a new Snapdragon 888 phone up its sleeve, to be Mi 11T
Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India

News

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition showcased in India
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

News

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers