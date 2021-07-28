Best online gaming platforms to play multiple games

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, online businesses have accelerated exponentially. We have also been seeing an increasing demand for online gaming platforms in India, which offer a wide array of online games. According to a report by Deloitte India the online gaming industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40 percent by 2022 from 2019. If you are one to like online gaming then here is a list of the top online gaming platforms that you can play a slew of games on. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update: Release date, new characters and guns, and other details

Paytm First Games

Paytm First Games consists of a huge collection of games like Tic Tac Toe, Jumps, Ludo and more. The platform offers its users a casual games section comprising of games like Cut the Rope, Badland, Tom & Jerry Mouse Maze and more. It has a total of 300 games. Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes for July 26: How to get active codes, earn rewards for free

WinZO

WinZO games is a gaming platform that offers its users all kinds of games like Free Fire, Cricket, Fantasy sports and more. It offers over 80 games in over 12 regional languages. The games include Candy Crush, Metro Surfer, Carrom, Chess, Ludo, Pool and more. The company claims that it is a social gaming platform. Apart from having a social aspect, it also allows its users to win cash by playing daily contests. Also Read - Free Fire download on PC: How to download, play Free Fire for free on desktop

PlayerzPot

PlayerzPot is an online fantasy sports gaming platform, which offers its users a variety of fantasy games like cricket, football, kabaddi, hockey, basketball and baseball to name a few. The platform has started off with a casual gaming section consisting of snake and ladder, ludo, sheep fight, housie quiz, general quiz and more.

Ludo King

Ludo King managed to gain a lot of popularity in the lockdown phase and managed to become one of the top five installed mobile games in April 2020. The app also comes with ‘Snakes and Ladders’ on seven different game board variations for users.