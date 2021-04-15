comscore Best Quad Camera Phones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, and more
Best Quad Camera Phones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, and more

Best quad camera mobile phones to buy in India in April 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and more with full specs, features and price.

Quad camera smartphones gained immense traction in the past few years.  While mobile phones with integrated cameras were once a luxury item, smartphone brands these days offer devices with multiple cameras at an affordable price. Courtesy of notable advances in tech, with the blend between software and hardware along with the increased number of lenses, the phone’s image processing has improved to an extent that you can now get pro-level photography experience. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 PM: How to buy online, offers

The quad-camera design hit the market in 2018, and since then we have witnessed a host of quad-camera phones across the varied price range. Even mid-range phones these days come with a capable quad-camera system that can yield striking output (depending on the lighting condition). But with options so many, it becomes difficult to pick the right one from the lot. If you are looking for a smartphone with a good quad-camera setup and doesn’t tag a hefty price, then we have a list of some of the best quad-camera phones that you can grab for a price under Rs 20,000. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sale in India today: Where to buy?

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 Pro, the new smartphone from the Chinese OEM boasts a 108-megapixel quad camera setup. The primary camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor both with f/2.4 aperture. The quad-cameras are capable of capturing good daylight shots with good contrast and subtle saturation. There is a built-in night mode that comes in handy while shooting photos in low lighting conditions. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel camera that captures decent selfies with skin enhancements. Among other features, the Realme 8 Pro includes a 6.40-inch display with 1,080 x 2,040 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, up to 8GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro Review: The Wannabe Pro

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro, the new entrant in the mid-range segment equips a 48-megapixel quad-camera system. The quad-camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 wide lens, 8- megapixel sensor with f/2.2 lens, and 119-degree FoV, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The cameras are ideal for shooting daylight shots and the camera UI offers Pro mode that allows adjusting ISO, EV, AF manually. The primary camera saves shots at 12-megapixel by default. The colours appear true to tone, the ultra-wide lens manages to capture photos with nice detail and decent dynamic range. For selfies, you get a 20-megapixel camera. Other aspects include- 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, Snapdragon 860 processor, up to 8GB RAM, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charge support.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Similar to Realme 8 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 10i is the best quad camera phone which equips a 108-megapixel quad camera setup. The primary camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FoV, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The cameras render well-exposed images with boosted saturation and higher contrasts. The depth sensor reproduces good portraits with artificial background blurring. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera that shoots good photos in daylight situations. Other features on the phone include- 6.67-inch IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charge support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note series is a popular lineup under Xiaomi’s umbrella, the reason being feature-packed offering at an affordable price range. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max continues the legacy with its vivid and crisp panel, 108-megapixel quad camera. Speaking of the quad cameras, the primary camera uses a Samsung HM2 sensor that shoots photos at 12-megapixel by default. The 108MP camera is assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5- megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2- megapixel depth sensor. With HDR turned on, the cameras manage to render images with decent detailing and colour contrast. The dedicated Night mode helps in getting long-exposure shots. The macro camera can produce portraits with good edge detection. For selfies, there is a 16- megapixel camera embedded on the centered punch-hole cutout. Other features include- 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 732G processor, up to 8GB RAM, and 5,020mAh battery.

Realme 7 Pro

The Realme 7 Pro best quad camera mobile phone equips a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. The quad-camera configuration includes- a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The cameras on the phone yield pretty decent result with good details and the HDR mode handles tasks well under daylight situations. The portrait mode works well too in differentiating the subject from the background. There is a Night Mode as well that enhances low-light shots. The 32-megapixel front-facing camera can provide detailed shots during the day. Other aspects of the phone include- 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 720G, up to 8GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery.

  • Published Date: April 15, 2021 6:41 PM IST

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10i

2.5

21999

MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18999

MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP
Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 Pro

17999

realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 Pro

18999

Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

