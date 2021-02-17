Vodafone-Idea (Vi) just yesterday upgraded its prepaid mobile plans starting with Rs 249 data pack and above. The “binge all-night offer” is aimed for users who require extensive data at night for online activities be it binging content on OTT platforms, or play PUBG with their mates. The offer gives unlimited high-speed nigh-time data with no extra charge. The free unlimited data will be available between 12:00AM to 6:00AM. The ‘binge all-night offer,’ bags-in weekend data rollover benefit as well. Also Read - Reliance Jio users can watch ENG vs IND matches for free: Here's how

While the offer seems lucrative, it won’t be fruitful for some users like me who need to save forty winks at night just so to reach office on time. Thankfully, the telecom operators have some decent data packs under their umbrella that serve all-round purpose. In case you are looking for a data pack under Rs 250 that provides high-speed data, free SMS, and unlimited calling benefits for carrying ‘day-to-day’ online activities, we have got you covered. Here’s the list: Also Read - Commercial 5G networks live in 61 countries globally, when will it launch in India?

Airtel recharge plans under Rs 250

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan

Airtel offers 1.5GB daily high-speed data, unlimited data and 100 daily SMSes under its Rs 249 prepaid plan. In addition to usual benefits, customers will get a free subscription to Airtel’s Wynk Music service, access to Airtel Xstream Premium app, and cashback of Rs 100 on FASTag. Also Read - Airtel says its networks are 5G-ready, wants to become pan-India player

Airtel Rs 219 prepaid plan

This plan offers daily data speed of 1GB per day, unlimited data and 100 daily SMSes. Similar to Airtel Rs 249 plan, you can get free subscription to Airtel’s Wynk Music service, access to Airtel Xstream Premium app, free online courses with Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan

If you are slightly tight on budget, you can purchase the Airtel Rs 199 plan that offers 1GB of high-speed daily data, unlimited calling benefit, and 100 free SMSes per day. As for additional benefits, the Rs 199 prepaid plan carries same offers as the above-mentioned plans. Users should keep in mind that the Airtel Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 24 days.

Jio recharge plans under Rs 250

Jio Rs 249 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 249 prepaid pack provides 2GB daily data, and 100 SMSes per day. Given the telecom operator removed IUC charges, you will now get unlimited calling benefits as well. The plan has a validity of 28 days and include complementary subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and more.

Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan

The Jio Rs 199 prepaid plan offers a total of 42GB data which means you will get 1.5GB 4G data per day. Additional benefits include unlimited domestic calls, 100SMSes free per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan carries benefit similar to the other two Jio plans mentioned in this list, however it comes with a validity of 24 days. The plan offers high-speed 4G data of 1GB per day.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) recharge plans under Rs 250

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 249 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and access to Vi movies and TV. If you purchase plan via the company’s MyVi app you can grab an extra 5GB of data and binge-all night offer that provide high-speed night-time data at no extra cost. The Vi prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 219 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 219 prepaid plan offer 1GB data per day, and truly unlimited calls for a validity period of 28 days. The company has also provided app/web exclusive offer of an additional 2GB data. In addition, you can access Vi’s movies and TV content as well.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 199 prepaid plan

Unlike the above Vi plans, the Rs 199 prepaid plan doesn’t bundle additional data offer. However, you can get 1GB of high-speed daily data and truly unlimited calls for a validity of 24 days.