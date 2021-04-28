The Coronavirus pandemic has led us into relying heavily on entertainment to watch movies and shows for keeping away the negativity around (at least, for some time). This is when the urge to watch the latest movies available exponentially grows and so does the demand for online platforms that provide us with some. Also Read - DC vs MI, IPL 2021 match livestream: Watch for free on your mobile, PC

But, the source of entertainment should be legal and there are many out there that claim to provide access to the latest movies but can end up exposing you to malware. This is where we step in to tell you about sites you can visit to watch Bollywood movies legally, that too for free. Keep on reading to know about them.

Before we start, it's worth noting that these sites tend to offer partial content for free and to access more, you will be required to pay for the subscription. You can easily access them and this is applicable for people living outside India with the help of a VPN.

Best sites to watch Hindi movies for free

1. Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the popular platforms to watch online content such as movies, TV shows, web series, and more. You get a plethora of movies options (including the latest and old) of varying genres. This also includes English movies and shows, access to sports, and more.

While the platform (which has a website and even an app) is subscription-based (Rs 399/year for VIP, Rs 1,499/year for Premium, Rs 299/month for Premium), you can get access to the Hindi movies and TV shows for free. Another good thing about the website that you aren’t required to sign up in order to access the content. This makes things a lot easier when all you want to do is watch movies and chill.

2. ZEE5

Next up is ZEE5, which is another popular OTT platform in India. This site allows you to access movies, web series, and more. Yet again, you don’t have to get involved with a signup process and directly start using the website or the app and watch content.

The free nature of ZEE5 is applicable to the latest web series and even the movies. The site works smoothly, although, the TV app tends to stutter at times. You also an option to upgrade to ZEE5 Premium (at Rs 499/year) for access to more paid content. But, you a lot of Airtel plans offer free ZEE5 subscription, so, can be sorted in that aspect and continue watching the content for free.

3. Voot

This is another platform for movies, shows, and series. While a major chunk of content is related to TV shows such as Big Boss and more popular reality shows, there are movies to look at even in English, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada languages.

The website is easy to use. However, the only problem here is long ads, which is mainly in the free version. If you want to get rid of the ads and watch more content, you can always pay Rs 499 a year, which is quite affordable.

4. MX Player

MX Player is also a site that provides access to Hindi movies and shows. The platform lets you view content in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more, so you know you have a plethora of content to watch for free.

There’s also access to Hindi dubbed content, which can prove helpful for many. While the site is easy to use, there isn’t a lot of the latest movie content available. Although, a number of web series have found their way into the platform.

5. Eros Now

This is another place to watch movies and shows with the added perk of music streaming. You get to watch Bollywood movies, Punjabi movies, and loads more. While the movies do not belong to the latest lot, you do get some good options to visit.

There won’t any ad disturbances too. But, one thing worth noting is that the free content is limited and for many movies, you will have to subscribe to Eros Now. The good thing is that it requires you to pay Rs 49/month, Rs 79/quarter, and Rs 399/year, which seems quite nominal for the wide range of content you will get.

6. JioCinema

JioCinema, as the name suggests, belongs to the popular telecom operator Jio and provides you with access to free movies, TV shows, web series, and even music. All you have to do is be a Jio user and you can get access to free movies and other content. Given that Jio is quite popular in India, it shouldn’t be a problem for most of us.

The platform works smoothly and includes a lot of new content, which is also available on paid OTT platforms such as Netflix and more.

7. Airtel Xstream

This is another platform that belongs to another popular telco. Airtel Xstream lets you watch movies, shows, and more for free. Over here too, you need to be an Airtel subscriber for free access to a plethora of content that is available.

There’s also the presence of Live TV, content for kids, TV shows, and news, in case, you want to explore other types of content too. The only thing is that the movie content involves really old movies too and you will have to search for content that appeases you.

Free Hindi movies for free: Bonus options

Apart from the aforementioned, there are various options to watch the latest Hindi movies and shows, considering a lot of them release on the OTT platforms too. There are options such as Amazon Prime Video, Mubi, and more that can provide you with access to free content on a trial basis. You at least you are sorted for a month.

Plus, you also get access to Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and even Netflix via various telecom packs. This way too, you get access to these platforms for free.

Do let us know the site that you find the best to watch free movies online in the comments section below.