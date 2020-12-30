comscore Best WhatsApp features of 2020: Dark more to Disappearing messages
Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

WhatsApp introduced several features in 2020 for users. As the year comes to end, we have listed out the best features the messaging platform launched.

Best WhatsApp features of 2020

WhatsApp has introduced several new features this year. 2021 is also expected to be the same for the messaging platform as it is rumoured to announce many important features such as multi-device support, improvements to stickers and more. As the year 2020 comes to an end, we at BGR.in pick the best features the Facebook owned messaging platform has rolled out this year. Check out the list below. Also Read - Telegram to monetize app next year as it approaches 500 mn users

Extend group video, voice calls participants to eight

Due to the pandemic, video calling platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and more gained wide popularity across the globe. To match up to these platforms Facebook owned messaging platform also extended the participants limit to eight from four. The limit was extended for both group video as well as voice calls. This according to us is one of the best features launched this year. Also Read - WhatsApp will not work on some iPhones, Android phones from January 1

Limit forward messages

WhatsApp and other social media platforms were used to circulate fake information related to coronavirus. The messaging platform took prompt action and limited the contacts for forward messages. Now, WhatsApp users can forward a message to just five people at a go. The messaging platform also introduced a feature that will let you know if a message has been forwarded too many times. Do ensure to recheck the authenticity of the message because most of the times such messages turn out to be fake. Also Read - How to add WhatsApp contacts using QR codes

Whatsapp disappearing messages

Disappearing messages

At the end of the year, the platform introduced a feature for Disappearing messages. This basically auto deletes chats after a stimulated time period. Users get the option to manually enable or disable the Disappearing messages option by heading over to a contact on WhatsApp and turning on the setting.

WhatsApp Payments

Another important feature launched this year is WhatsApp Payments. The platform has been testing this feature for several months now. Payments is available for all users in India and supports all the top banks. To use WhatsApp Payments users will just need to add their bank account details, and some more. After adding the account details users will be able to send or receive money.

WhatsApp Payments

Animated stickers

WhatsApp introduced stickers last year and the feature is used by millions of users globally. This year the messaging platform introduced Animated stickers, which make the chatting experience better than ever before. The process to use animated stickers is the same as the normal stickers.

Dark mode

Last but not the least, one of the best features that the messaging platform launched this year is Dark mode. Users are now able to either set their theme dark or change to light anytime they wish. If your phone’s theme is set at dark, WhatsApp automatically changes its theme to dark mode. Dark mode helps reduce strain on eyes and improves readability at night.

  Published Date: December 30, 2020 5:29 PM IST

Best Sellers