Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds commonly known as PUBG set the gaming world ablaze in 2017. With millions of copies sold in early access itself, the popularity pulled the developers to seed the FPS into mobile. While PUBG Mobile became a fan-favorite like the PC title, it could barely breathe in a few countries due to data privacy issues. But fast forward 2021, Krafton has come up with a wholly different game exclusively for mobile players.

PUBG New State, the new entrant from PUBG Universe is set in 2051 thereby bringing freshly brewed content and characters for players. With next-gen graphics, the developers have implemented some unique features, for instance, weapon customization, the addition of electric vehicles, a whole new 8×8 open world, with dozens of opponents to fight.

The new BR game ‘promises to push the limits’ of mobile gaming which is clearly reflected in GFX. The overhauled settings panel and a new set of graphics preferences amped up to Max level denote the BR title’s fresh ‘expansion of the formula.’ The visual improvements, futuristic gameplay, ‘HUD’ style map, make it a good package to try and ramp up the skills in the FPS game.

While the game’s release in India brought excitement among the user base in the region, Krafton-backed BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) already managed to set up a good base in the community. The game is more or less similar to PUBG Mobile except for the creators sprinkling a few desi elements to keep the surveillants at bay.

The game borrows all the original items and even the maps from PUBG Mobile. Hence players familiar with the popular BR title are likely to have a cakewalk in BGMI. The visuals aren’t appealing if one is to compare with the new mobile game in town. With the Unreal Engine 4 interface, the mobile title no doubt delivers a smooth experience and easy controls setup over PUBG New State. However, it is quite a ‘basic rendition’ and a mundane experience. And neither you would find those futuristic cars, bikes, or trams that can be used as shelter. Weaponry is the same in both the titles, except for a few minor additions like the new DSR-I bolt-action rifle, deployable shields, etc. Moreover, you can crouch on the go, and landing in PUBG New State feels more realistic as the parachute stays on your back until you put your feet on the ground.

A few other elements missing in BGMI include- Drone Store, HUD (heads-up display) setup that shows the amount of amount next to the character, selection of different servers as you’d prefer, green colour damage effect, new character setup where you can preview while running, an option to retrieve the downed opponents, and of course the new maps- Troi, Erangel 2051, TDM map- Station which is currently in beta. And lastly, the developers trying to be environmentalists enabling players to turn off the engine while getting down from the vehicle to save fuel.

But despite PUBG New State having a few good pointers to be considered as the next big challenge for players, we would still prefer sticking to BGMI for the time being. Wondering why to stem to the same old maps and content? Foremost being the endless bugs that the creators are trying to fix with updates. Most players are still having issues launching the game (disable USB debugging can resolve it), degraded graphics, abnormal colours showing up in some iOS devices, delay in display accumulated EXP, issues with control sensitivity, and the most important and annoying bug- server disconnect that barely let players log into the game. While PUBG Studios is said to be working diligently to fix these, it will still take time for the game to roll up full swing.

Besides these technicalities, another reason to stick to BGMI is the simple gameplay mechanics. While PUBG New State’s root of origin comes from PUBG Studio, the game feels more like its PC counterpart. Control customization is no doubt detailed, but for those who aren’t familiar with the PC version and those seasonal players who want to try their hands on the new game, survival might be tricky for them. Although some point PUBG New State to be a seasonal update, it has a lot more to offer, but until the creators come up with a concrete workaround to fix these bugs we would recommend players in India to grin and bear with BGMI at the moment.