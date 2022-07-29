BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

BGMI, otherwise known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, is the latest app to face the Indian government’s clampdown. On Thursday, the Indian government directed Google and Apple to delist BGMI from their respective app stores, sending the country’s gaming community into a frenzy. Earlier today, a Reuters report quoted sources privy to the matter to say the government imposed the ban basis the Section 69A of Indian IT laws. While a total blockade would mean the removal of BGMI servers from India’s ISPs and TSPs, the current situation is not in Krafton’s favour. Also Read - BGMI ban confirmed: Check alternatives on Google Play Store and Apple App Store
But this is not the first time for Krafton. The Indian government issued a blanket ban on as many as 118 apps back in 2020 citing concerns that the said apps were found prejudicing the country’s sovereignty and integrity. Basically, India was concerned that those apps might be sharing data with China — the neighbouring country with which the Indian army had engaged in a skirmish back then. PUBG Mobile was one of those apps. Since its publisher is Tencent Games, a Chinese company, the government refused to budge even after several requests from the gamer community and Krafton, which is the owner of the PUBG IP. Also Read - BGMI banned? Krafton responds to removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from Play Store, App Store
Krafton could not lose a market as lucrative as India, where gaming, over the past few years, boomed to become a multi-dollar business. The South Korean company addressed the issues that it considered could irk the government. For instance, it severed ties with Tencent Games over publishing rights of PUBG Mobile in India. After several rounds of talks, Krafton managed to convince the Indian government. However, it wanted to do away with the negative association that the name “PUBG Mobile” had in India. It relaunched the game last year with a different name: Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned BGMI just one year after its launch
Now that the ban is official, we thought it might help you know the apps the Indian app has banned so far.
Here is the full list of apps India banned in 2020:
1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart
2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps
3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner
4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus
5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright
6. Cut Cut Cut Out & Photo Background Editor
7. Baidu
8. Baidu Express Edition
9. FaceU – Inspire your Beauty
10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals
11. CamCard – Business Card Reader
12. CamCard Business
13. CamCard for Salesforce
14. CamOCR
15. InNote
16. VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing
17. Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster
18. WeChat reading
19. Government WeChat
20. Small Q brush
21. Tencent Weiyun
22. Pitu
23. WeChat Work
24. Cyber Hunter
25. Cyber Hunter Lite
26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!
27. Super Mecha Champions
28. LifeAfter
29. Dawn of Isles
30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar
31. Chess Rush
32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik
33. PUBG MOBILE LITE
34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon
36. Dank Tanks
37. Warpath
38. Game of Sultans
39. Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos
40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)
41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team
42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon
43. AppLock
44. AppLock Lite
45. Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
46. ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online
47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app
48. Music – Mp3 Player
49. Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera
51. Cleaner – Phone Booster
52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer
53. Video Player All Format for Android
54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor
55. Photo Gallery & Album
56. Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download
57. HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama
58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera
59. Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer
60. Gallery HD
61. Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer
62. Web Browser – Secure Explorer
63. Music player – Audio Player
64. Video Player – All Format HD Video Player
65. Lamour Love All Over The World
66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.
67. MV Master – Make Your Status Video & Community
68. MV Master – Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor
69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management
70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers
71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-
72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games
73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games
74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game
75. Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage
76. GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji
77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate
78. Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style
79. Tantan – Date For Real
80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen
81. Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat
82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles
83. Alipay
84. AlipayHK
85. Mobile Taobao
86. Youku
87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory
88. Sina News
89. Netease News
90. Penguin FM
91. Murderous Pursuits
92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology
93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese
94. HUYA LIVE Game Live Stream
95. Little Q Album
96. Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords
97. Hi Meitu
98. Mobile Legends: Pocket
99. VPN for TikTok
100. VPN for TikTok
101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant
102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices
103. iPick
104. Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie
105. Parallel Space Lite – Dual App
106. “Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC
107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games
108. AFK Arena
109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games
110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games
111. Mafia City Yotta Games
112. Onmyoji NetEase Games
113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games
114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded
115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games
116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games
117. Soul Hunters
118. Rules of Survival
A year later, in 2021, the government issued a fresh ban on more apps, saying they were in violation of the country’s laws. Garena Free Fire — which rose to fame in India as players resorted to playing the game in the absence of PUBG Mobile — faced a ban this time. Although Garena is not a Chinese company, but instead Singaporean, it was deemed a threat to India’s security by the government.
Here is the full list of apps banned in 2021:
1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
2. Beauty Camera Selfie Camera
3. Equalizer Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
4. Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
5. Equalizer & Bass Booster Music Volume EQ
6. Music Plus MP3 Player
7. Equalizer Pro Volume Booster & Bass Booster
8. Video Player Media All Format
9. Music Player Equalizer & MP3
10. Volume Booster Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
11. Music Player MP3 Player
12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent
13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
17. Viva Video Editor Snack Video Maker with Music
18. Nice video baidu
19. Tencent Xriver
20. Onmyoji Chess
21. Onmyoji Arena
22. AppLock
23. Dual Space Lite Multiple Accounts & Clone App
24. Dual Space Pro Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
25. DualSpace Lite 32Bit Support
26. Dual Space 32Bit Support
27. Dual Space 64Bit Support
28. Dual Space Pro 32Bit Support
29. Conquer Online MMORPG Game
30. Conquer Online Il
31. Live Weather & Radar Alerts
32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
33. MP3 Cutter Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
35. Barcode Scanner QR Code Scan
36. Lica Cam selfie camera app
37. EVE Echoes
38. Astracraft
39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
40. Extraordinary Ones
41. Badlanders
42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
43. Twilight Pioneers
44. CuteU: Match With The World
45. Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
46. CuteU Pro
47. FancvU Video Chat & Meetup
48. Real: Go Live. Make Friends
49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
50. Real Lite -video to live!
51. Wink: Connect Now
52. FunChat Meet People Around You
53. FancyU pro Instant Meetup through Video chat!
54. Garena Free Fire Illuminate