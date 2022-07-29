BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

BGMI, otherwise known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, is the latest app to face the Indian government’s clampdown. On Thursday, the Indian government directed Google and Apple to delist BGMI from their respective app stores, sending the country’s gaming community into a frenzy. Earlier today, a Reuters report quoted sources privy to the matter to say the government imposed the ban basis the Section 69A of Indian IT laws. While a total blockade would mean the removal of BGMI servers from India’s ISPs and TSPs, the current situation is not in Krafton’s favour. Also Read - BGMI ban confirmed: Check alternatives on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

But this is not the first time for Krafton. The Indian government issued a blanket ban on as many as 118 apps back in 2020 citing concerns that the said apps were found prejudicing the country’s sovereignty and integrity. Basically, India was concerned that those apps might be sharing data with China — the neighbouring country with which the Indian army had engaged in a skirmish back then. PUBG Mobile was one of those apps. Since its publisher is Tencent Games, a Chinese company, the government refused to budge even after several requests from the gamer community and Krafton, which is the owner of the PUBG IP. Also Read - BGMI banned? Krafton responds to removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India from Play Store, App Store

Krafton could not lose a market as lucrative as India, where gaming, over the past few years, boomed to become a multi-dollar business. The South Korean company addressed the issues that it considered could irk the government. For instance, it severed ties with Tencent Games over publishing rights of PUBG Mobile in India. After several rounds of talks, Krafton managed to convince the Indian government. However, it wanted to do away with the negative association that the name “PUBG Mobile” had in India. It relaunched the game last year with a different name: Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - BGMI Ban: Reasons why Indian govt may have banned BGMI just one year after its launch

Now that the ban is official, we thought it might help you know the apps the Indian app has banned so far.

Here is the full list of apps India banned in 2020:

A year later, in 2021, the government issued a fresh ban on more apps, saying they were in violation of the country’s laws. Garena Free Fire — which rose to fame in India as players resorted to playing the game in the absence of PUBG Mobile — faced a ban this time. Although Garena is not a Chinese company, but instead Singaporean, it was deemed a threat to India’s security by the government.

Here is the full list of apps banned in 2021:

