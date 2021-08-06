comscore Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways
  • Home
  • Features
  • Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways
News

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

Features

BGMI likely landing on iOS soon as Krafton drops a cryptic hint on the official Instagram page, here's what to expect.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Layout and Sensitivity Code Share

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally landing on the iOS platform. Krafton’s new BR title was pushed to Android devices last month, and while iPhone users were expecting the game’s release around the same time, the developers poured cold water on it. But the veil has finally been lifted. BGMI developer taking to Instagram subtly teased the game’s debut on iOS on Thursday. Here are the key takeaways of the cryptic announcement. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release confirmed: When will BGMI iOS version launch?

Battlegrounds Mobile India coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

– As mentioned earlier, BGMI developer Krafton shared a rather subtle hint about the game’s launch on iOS on its official Instagram page. Although Krafton didn’t explicitly mention the launch it is fairly evident with the Apple emoji. Also Read - Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi

-While the developer speedily released the Android version of the game, bugs in the gameplay may have likely delayed their plan to push it in the iOS platform. Needless to say, iOS users will perhaps be able to clutch to a fine-tuned version of BGMI. Also Read - Battlelands Royale Review: An animated battle royale game that is pretty fun

-Behind the cryptic hint, Krafton laid a rather lucrative deal for BGMI players. The developer promised in-game rewards once BGMI reaches a certain number of downloads.

BGMI, BGMI iOS, BGMI iOS release date, BGMI iOS download, BGMI release date official iOS, BGMI iOS launch date in India, BGMI iOS update, Krafton

-As per the post shared by Krafton, there are three milestones that players will have to cross- 48 million downloads, 49 million downloads, and 50 million downloads.

– Coming to the key point, the rewards, well what fun is it if a game doesn’t offer fabulous freebies right. These developers always have some offering for the players to stick around in the game. Krafton hit the right note again with the new bundle that includes ‘Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3’, ‘Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3’, and ‘Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1’. BGMI players will be able to grab it in the in-game event centre.

As I said earlier, Krafton hasn’t spared any concrete detail on the BGMI iOS launch yet, but with the Android version of the game garnering tens and thousands of users, it is safe to assume that the iOS version release may not be far off.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2021 2:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp: Here s how to
How To
Download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp: Here s how to
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch soon: Expected specs and price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch soon: Expected specs and price

BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV

Telecom

BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

The 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021

Features

The 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV

Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9

Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

The 5 best free and secure video calling apps of 2021

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?

Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days

Related Topics

Related Stories

Official! Krafton confirms Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release

Gaming

Official! Krafton confirms Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways
Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi

News

Ban Garena Free Fire and BGMI mobile games in India: Judge writes to PM Modi
Battlelands Royale Review: An animated battle royale game that is pretty fun

Reviews

Battlelands Royale Review: An animated battle royale game that is pretty fun
Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite APK links: Fake BGMI Lite links going viral, do not click on them

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite APK links: Fake BGMI Lite links going viral, do not click on them

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pixel 5a की कीमत हुई लीक, इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगा दमदार फोन

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) में सबसे अच्छे लैंडिंग लोकेशन पर कैसे उतरें? Aggressive और Passive प्लेयर्स इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

WhatsApp की इस खामी का हैकर उठा रहे हैं फायदा, जल्द मिलेगा समाधान!

Free Fire Wonderland APK: ऐसे करें एंड्रॉइड पर डाउनलोड, जानिए पूरा तरीका

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ने पार किया 46 मिलियन डाउनलोड आंकड़ा, 50 Million पार होने पर गेमर्स को मिलेंगे ये Rewards

Latest Videos

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more
Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days

Features

Best Smartphone Deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days
RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know

News

RedmiBook Series Launched in India! All you need to know
How to Download Instagram Videos

Features

How to Download Instagram Videos

News

BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV
Telecom
BSNL Rs 201 prepaid plan launched in more circles along with Rs 187 STV, Rs 1,499 STV
Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9

Deals

Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9
Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro gets Realme UI 2.0 update in India: Know what s new
Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more

Mobiles

Motorola Edge Lite launches: Specifications, prices and more
Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

News

Apple wants to scan your iPhone photos for child sexual abuse content

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers