Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is finally landing on the iOS platform. Krafton's new BR title was pushed to Android devices last month, and while iPhone users were expecting the game's release around the same time, the developers poured cold water on it. But the veil has finally been lifted. BGMI developer taking to Instagram subtly teased the game's debut on iOS on Thursday. Here are the key takeaways of the cryptic announcement.

Battlegrounds Mobile India coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

– As mentioned earlier, BGMI developer Krafton shared a rather subtle hint about the game's launch on iOS on its official Instagram page. Although Krafton didn't explicitly mention the launch it is fairly evident with the Apple emoji.

-While the developer speedily released the Android version of the game, bugs in the gameplay may have likely delayed their plan to push it in the iOS platform. Needless to say, iOS users will perhaps be able to clutch to a fine-tuned version of BGMI.

-Behind the cryptic hint, Krafton laid a rather lucrative deal for BGMI players. The developer promised in-game rewards once BGMI reaches a certain number of downloads.

-As per the post shared by Krafton, there are three milestones that players will have to cross- 48 million downloads, 49 million downloads, and 50 million downloads.

– Coming to the key point, the rewards, well what fun is it if a game doesn’t offer fabulous freebies right. These developers always have some offering for the players to stick around in the game. Krafton hit the right note again with the new bundle that includes ‘Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3’, ‘Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3’, and ‘Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1’. BGMI players will be able to grab it in the in-game event centre.

As I said earlier, Krafton hasn’t spared any concrete detail on the BGMI iOS launch yet, but with the Android version of the game garnering tens and thousands of users, it is safe to assume that the iOS version release may not be far off.