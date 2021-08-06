BGMI Lite FAQ: When will it launch, fake APK links, and everything else we know

With Krafton Inc teasing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) iOS launch. Many Indian players remain hopeful that the company would soon announce the launch of BGMI Lite too. However, taking a look at all of the developments to date, it looks highly unlikely that Krafton would launch a Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, even though PUBG Mobile Lite is still available in multiple other countries. Here we will be taking you through everything we know about Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) coming to iOS soon: 5 key takeaways

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a replacement for PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

While Krafton Inc has not officially confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a replacement for PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, it can still be accepted as one. this is because according to the Google Play description page Battlegrounds Mobile India requires a minimum of 2GB of RAM and a device running Android 5.1.1. These are the exact same device requirements PUBG Mobile Lite required.

Also, the game in its initial run asks the players if they want to download the high-resolution package or the low-resolution package. While the maps and the gameplay remain the same, players can surely see that the low-resolution package can easily run on low-end smartphones.

BGMI Influencers have hinted that BGMI Lite will not be coming

Many BGMI Influencers have hinted that Krafton will not be launching BGMI Lite. To recall, just a few days ago Ketan “K18” Patel during his vlog stated “Players who are waiting for the BGMI Lite, don’t wait for it. BGMI Lite won’t be coming.”

While BGMI Influencers are no authority and this does not stand as an official confirmation, they are in constant contact with Krafton executives. This could mean that the executives have only given them hints of the game not coming to the market.

Will there ever be a BGMI Lite game?

While there is no confirmation as of now, Krafton could eventually launch a BGMI Lite version after seeing the immense demand for the game. However, as of now, we would recommend that you not get your hopes up. Rest, you can keep a check on Krafton’s official BGMI website for any official announcements.

But I found an APK link to BGMI Lite

Well, it’s almost 100 percent fake. While a lucky person could have found an internal beta link to an unreleased version of BGMI Lite, which was dug out of Krafton’s offices, most of the links currently circulating are fake and could also consist of malware. Also this is just a hypothetical situation, as per our knowledge, a BGMI Lite version does not even exist.

BGMI Lite is not an official game and currently, no APK files for the so-called mobile game exist. We recommend our readers to steer clear of these websites propagating fake BGMI Lite links.