comscore BharOS: 6 questions answered about India's Indigenous mobile OS
  • Home
  • Features
  • Bharos Everything You Need To Know About The Indias Indigenous Os
News

BharOS: Everything you need to know about India's Indigenous OS

Features

Developed by IIT Madras' incubated firm JanK Operations, BharOS is a new privacy-focused operating system for mobile devices.

Highlights

  • BharOS is India's new privacy-centric operating system.
  • BharOS is developed by JandK Operations, an IIT Madras-incubated firm.
  • BharOS will be made available to organizations with stringent privacy and security standards.
BharOS

An IIT Madras incubated firm, JandK Operations has announced a new operating system for mobile phones called BharOS. BharOS is said to be a privacy-focused operating system that will be made available to commercial off-the-shelf handsets. Also Read - Govt. announces new guidelines for social media influencers doing paid promotions

The new OS is claimed to be indigenous and also reinforces Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. However, is the OS truly indigenous? Let’s have a look at what the BharOS has to offer. Also Read - How to record calls on Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus phones with ODialer

BharOS Also Read - Reliance Jio announces two new 2.5GB per day recharge plans

What is BharOS?

BharOS is an India-made operating system that is claimed to be privacy-centric and indigenous.

What phones will boot on BharOS?

The developers haven’t revealed with whom they plan to partner, however, BharOS will be provided to organizations having stringent security and privacy requirements.

What are the features of BharOS?

  • BharOS will be privacy-focused, which means it won’t allow for any third-party app downloads, for instance, installs from Google’s Play Store. Instead, it will have its own Private app store services (PASS).
  • PASS will offer curated apps that meet the security and privacy standards of the organization.
  • BharOS will come with no default apps (NDA), which will offer flexibility to users for downloading the apps of their choice from PASS.
  • As for updates, devices with BharOS will receive native over-the-air (NOTA) updates. The updates will be automatically downloaded on the phone so users do not have to manually install and apply the update. This is similar to how it is on Android.

What’s the basis of BharOS?

Although BharOS is claimed to be indigenous, it will be based on Android Open-Source Project (AOSP).

Will BharOS replace Android?

Currently, there are limited details to answer the question. However, it is to be noted that BharOS is based on AOSP. AOSP itself is based on some Android version, and so it is maintained by Google. Google offers regular security backports for AOSP.

So to answer shortly, it won’t replace Android. But if as claimed the OS is for enterprises, it can be used as an alternative to the actual Android system.

But again, since there’s limited information available, it’s unclear how frequently the developers of BharOS manage to send updates to phones.

Will BharOS offer Android-like usability features?

The developers of the BharOS have revealed the phones running the OS won’t have default apps. But as for features, there’s nothing that we know, as of now.

Will it offer Android-like Privacy dashboard, personalization options, and battery health features? These questions are yet to be answered.

With all that said, BharOS doesn’t seem to be a truly indigenous OS, at least for now. But we’ll see as we learn more when the OS finally materializes.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2023 1:10 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Editor's Pick

    BharOS is here: All you need to know
    Features
    BharOS is here: All you need to know
    Govt. release new endorsement guidelines for social media influencers

    News

    Govt. release new endorsement guidelines for social media influencers

    How to record calls with Oppo's ODialer

    How To

    How to record calls with Oppo's ODialer

    Apple's HomePod mini and iMac get price hike in India

    Mobiles

    Apple's HomePod mini and iMac get price hike in India

    GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Steam

    Gaming

    GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Steam

    Most Popular

    Vivo TWS Neo Review

    Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

    Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

    OnePlus Nord First Impressions

    Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

    BharOS is here: All you need to know

    Govt. release new endorsement guidelines for social media influencers

    Reliance Jio announces two new 2.5GB per day recharge plans

    iQOO Neo 7 design, key features revealed ahead of launch

    Jio s 5G network will not arrive on these Xiaomi smartphones

    BharOS is here: All you need to know

    Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

    iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

    INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

    Related Topics

      Latest Videos

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

      Features

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

      News

      iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

      Features

      BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?