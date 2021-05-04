Born on October 28 in 1955 in Seattle, USA, William ‘Bill’ Henry Gates is a known American magnate. It’s a proven fact that Gates is one of the most successful entrepreneurs and a philanthropist in the world. Also Read - MS Office Calibri font no more the default: Check out what is replacing it on Office 365

Earlier on Tuesday, Gates took to Twitter to announce separation with Melinda Gates after 27 years of marriage. In the post, Gates states, "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple".

On that note, here are 10 lesser-known interesting facts about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Take a look.

10 interesting facts about Bill Gates

-To start with the latest information first, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates have ended their marriage after 27 years of being with one another. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives,” Gate’s official Twitter post reads. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” he adds.

-Bill Gates and Melinda Gates meet each other after she started working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. The Gateses were married in 1994 in Hawaii.

-The couple established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle about a decade ago in 2020. The foundation primarily focuses on public health, education and climate change.

– While at Harvard, Gates and his friend from high school Paul Allen started working on a version of computer language called BASIC for the first microcomputer – MITS Altair. Gates dropped out of college after two years of writing BASIC and moved on to establish Microsoft.

– During his teenage, Bill Gates read the entire ‘World Book Encyclopedia’ series.

– Gates scored 1590 out of 1600 on his SATs or Statutory Assessment Tests carried out by schools.

-Gates in a past interview said that he used to memorise employees’ license plates to keep tab on their punch-ins and punch-outs. “Eventually, I had to loosen up, as the company got a reasonable size,” he said.

– Gates says that he regrets one thing is life, that’s he can speaks only one human language, English.

– Back in 1975, Gates and Allen started ‘Micro-soft’ from a rented apartment in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Later in 1977, the company was registered and it became ‘Microsoft’.

– Bill Gates was only 31 when he became a billionaire.

– In his initial years at Lakeside Prep School, Gates created the first computer program on a General Electric computer.