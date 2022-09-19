Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Apple’s latest and greatest iPhones — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — are now on sale in India. Once again the new iPhones cost the same price as before but with a slight change in the lineup. Instead of the mini iPhone that started at Rs 69,900, there is an iPhone 14 Plus that costs Rs 89,900. But the baseline iPhone 14 costs Rs 79,900 — the same as the iPhone 13. Essentially, the iPhone 14 is similarly priced to the iPhone 13, but if you are planning to buy the iPhone 14, maybe you should consider the iPhone 13 instead. Also Read - iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 get massive discount on Flipkart after iPhone 14 launch

Before I tell you why it would make sense to invest in an iPhone 13 instead of an iPhone 14, specifically if you are upgrading from, say, iPhone 12 or even iPhone 11, let me talk about why the iPhone 14 is merely an incremental upgrade over the last year's iPhone 13. Because there aren't many differences in the specifications of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, you would not miss out on a lot in choosing the former while saving a lot of money. I will talk about the deal a little later.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13

So, the answer to why iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are practically the same lies in not only their conspicuous design but also their specifications. Except for a few things here and there, there are not many differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 uses the same A15 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 13. Apple did say the A15 Bionic inside the iPhone 14 has an extra core, but in day-to-day usage, you would not notice any difference. So, you are clearly not missing out on any extra horsepower here. And the differences are not even big.

For instance, the 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone 14 has a larger sensor than the one used in the iPhone 13’s camera. The iPhone 14 also has a slightly bigger battery than iPhone 13. It is 3279mAh on the iPhone 14, compared to iPhone 13’s 3227mAh. And among these small differences, perhaps the biggest would be the RAM capacity. The iPhone 13 uses 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 14 comes with 6GB of RAM. In isolation, this seems like a big difference, but the way iOS works and uses RAM storage is why you will not feel the lack of the extra 2GB during regular use. The TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 13 has autofocus, while the iPhone 13 does not. Yes, it could prove to be a deciding factor if you are going to click a lot of selfies with your new iPhone. And if you are going to do that, remember that it will cost you.

I am not saying the iPhone 14 is a worse device than the iPhone 13, but trying to point out that both the models are not very distinct, so it would not be a big loss if you go for the one-year-old iPhone 13. Yes, the only demerit would be one year less support for iOS software versions. This means that iPhone 14 would be eligible for one more year of iOS version upgrade than the iPhone 13. Unless you are planning to use your next iPhone for about five years, even this difference is inconsequential to you.

The iPhone 13 deal

But what is consequential? The price. Apple slashed the official price of the iPhone 13 from Rs 79,900 to Rs 69,900 right after the launch of the iPhone 14. However, you will end up paying a lot less during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. While the exact price reveal is pending, Flipkart dropped a major hint that the iPhone 13 could be available during the sale for as low as Rs 49,990. Compare it with the iPhone 14 price of Rs 79,900 and there you have savings of around Rs 30,000. You would essentially be paying Rs 30,000 less for an iPhone that is short of only a few specifications here and there that would not matter to you unless you are a stickler for Apple’s brand-new iPhone.

The new iPhone 14 is undoubtedly the best from Apple in the baseline lineup for the iPhone. But it is not radically different or better than the iPhone 13, so it totally makes sense if you go for it and save around Rs 30,000 — or even more with bank discounts — in doing so.