BYJU's takes kindergarten online with its Early Learn app

If you have a child in the age group of four to six years then there is a fair chance that you are worried about their education. During the ongoing lockdown, parents have repeatedly conveyed worry about educating their children. Ericsson ConsumerLab notes that 60 percent of users surveyed in India expressed concern about access to education. BYJU’S, the company that digitized education in India, wants to solve those concerns. For years, BYJU’S has catered to kids in classes 1 to 12 across different boards in the country. Also Read - Google Classroom program now has 40 million users, 30 million Chromebooks students

It is now adding two new classes in the form of LKG and UKG. The new classroom session is available as part of Kids Learning and accessible through Disney BYJU’S Early Learn app for Android and iOS. With this addition, BYJU’S Early Learn app now caters to classes starting from LKG to Class 3. With the new product, BYJU’S wants to cater to kids entering the formal education system, also referred to as those in kindergartens. While it’s a first of its kind offering for children in India, the product might be one of its most impactful yet. Also Read - Leverage AI to create healthcare, education solutions: Prasad to start ups

BYJU’S explains the product as one that marries learning with characters designed by Disney. If your kid is a Frozen fan then imagine a classroom where Elsa is your kid’s teacher. The early learn app and course material is built around one fundamental principle of learning fused with engaging activities. Vinay MR, Chief Content Officer at BYJU’S explains the new product as a merger between “learning, storytelling and exploration”. Also Read - Apple looks to return to head of class in education market

BYJU’s Early Learn App digitizes kindergarten

While there is still time before physical classroom education begins once again, the new courses from BYJU’s can fill the gap. The real edge of BYJU’s new classroom session for LKG and UKG is synergy between Disney stories and subjects like Math and English. For instance, if your kid chooses Dory and then the classroom education around math involves Dory’s world and Marlin comes to the forefront.

The experience, of course, starts with the app, which is designed around two pillars of parent and the kid. While the kid is learning, the parent can track real-time progress. This allows them to oversee the skills being mastered by their kids and the ones that need more practice. For kids in kindergarten, the courses serve as concept building fused with fun and gamified experience. “We strongly believe that concept building from a young age plays a crucial role in the way a child approaches learning in the future,” Vinay MR, Chief Content Officer at BYJU’S said in a statement.

While the app is simple and straightforward, the content is ingenious. The building block of BYJU’s Early Lean is an adaptive and personalized recommendation engine that recommends learning exercises based on progress and proficiency of the kid. There is also a learning map (which is really useful for parents) that depicts some of the key information learnt by the child. This map also shows how different forms of learning are connected together for your child.

Disney Characters Teach Math and English Concepts

Since we are talking kindergartners here, BYJU’s is focusing on the use of video features to emphasize learning. It starts with storytelling videos as a way to teach basic concepts of Math and English. For example, a wall is shown with shapes and your kid can literally place those shapes to not only get it right but understand the dynamics of the shape. There are also interactive rhymes and sing-along videos with Disney characters, which again introduce the concept of Math and English but as fun and not just learning.

While the experience is digital, BYJU claims that its approach is phygital, a phrase used to describe a combination of physical and digital experiences. The company, via its acquisition of OSMO, uses computer-vision framework for offline and online integration using digital worksheets. Pramod Sharma, President – Technology & Product, BYJU’S says that the product was built bearing in mind that kids these days are digital natives, who have an intuitive understanding of technology.

Sharma told BGR India that BYJU’s LKG and UKG courses are priced at Rs 10,000 per grade. It roughly translates to a little over Rs 800 per month. The course includes the reflector and the OSMO base. The OSMO base is used to mount the tablet while the reflector helps the camera to look in the direction of the digital worksheet. The reflector is able to see your child’s progress almost instantaneously and process the answers on the app. BYJU’s is using computer recognition and machine learning to build courses that appeal to these young learners.