Call of Duty Mobile Season 8 update: Call of Duty Mobile has released a new season to celebrate its 2nd-anniversary. The 8th season brings plenty of new content to the mobile FPS game. While Black Ops 4’s Blackout arrival as a new BR map is sure to have some adrenal rush among CoD players, buffs, and nerfs to the existing arsenal- the Sniper and Marksman Rifle categories is another reason to get excited about. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Elite of the Elite: Rewards, maps, APK, OBB download links
The 8th season-themed around the 2nd-anniversary celebrations bring ‘limited-time and puzzle events.’ Here’s what the new season brings to the table. Also Read - 5 Best free Android games to play this summer
CoD Mobile 2nd anniversary events
The developers have brought three events as part of the Call of Duty Mobile 2nd-anniversary celebrations. The Counterattack Themed Event introduces NPCs to Blackout, allowing players to search for and recruit characters scattered throughout the map. The Anniversary Cake Event will have 2nd Anniversary balloons scattered throughout Multiplayer and Battle Royale. Popping the balloons will get players resources, letters from the development team, and cake pieces. To earn rewards, one has to build the cake. Lastly, there is a new puzzle event, earning tokens for in-game activities can be traded for puzzle pieces. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives: Popular titles with better graphics
CoD Mobile Season 8 Battle Pass
As usual, the developers have brought two Battle Pass– Battle Pass Free Tiers, and Premium Pass Tiers. In the former, one can unlock the Lightning Strike Scorestreak at Tier 14, and at Tier 21, they can gain access to the new R9-0 functional weapon. Other free items include- ICR-1 – Infraggable, the Wingsuit – Broken Road, etc.
As for the premium pass, it will provide access to new Weapon Blueprints including the R9-0 — Master of Snakes, Holger 26 — Anodized, CR-56 AMAX — Tattered Shot, RUS-79U —Hard Spike, and the MK2 — Future Sharpshooter. “Take to the field as the infamous General Shepherd, along with Alias — Battleworn, Velikan — Volcanic Ash, and Price — Bravo 6,” Activision mentioned in the blog post.
CoD Mobile Season 8 patch notes: New map, vehicles, weapon updates, rewards, and more
Map Updates
Crash has received a visual overhaul including various optimizations to graphics and performance.
New Scorestreak
Lightning Strike – Calls airstrikes to 3 target locations on the map. This Scorestreak highlights all friendly and enemy players in order to give you pinpoint precision.
New Perk
Iron lungs – Extend the time a player can steady a sniper rifle’s scope when aiming down sights.
Battle Royale
New Map- Blackout
Blackout has arrived. The original classic BR map from Black Ops 4 is now available with the new Season 8 update.
New Vehicle- Rally Car
Slightly slower than the Muscle Car, but seats 4 and allows greater stability with the use of modifications.
BR Class Updates
Poltergeist
Toned down the on-screen warning visuals when a Poltergeist is nearby. Active Camo warning distance increased from 35m to 40m after upgrading Poltergeist. Reduced Active Camo activation time from 2s to 1s
Trickster- Removed holographic effects from Trickster and Trickster decoys (from enemy point of view)
Trap Master- Still somewhere in between overpowered and not, which sounds great to us. We’ll see what new discussions emerge and how often this class is used. Minor electrical effect to active Electrical Trip Wires added.
Spotter- Greatly increased the distance of winged enemies shown by Fly Swatter, and Cluster Strike area radius has been increased from 14m to 18m.
Medic
There was a variety of feedback about this class’s usefulness and this new update aims to help Medic a viable Battle Royale class once again. As explained by the developer, medic is now able to boost Armor up to 200 for players with 150 Armor or higher. Master Healer: Healing bonus and reduced time required to bring back knocked down allies increased from 15/35 percent to 25/40 percent.
Health System Update
- The health system has been re-worked and now features Armor to provide additional HP.
- HP now regenerates over time
- Equipped Armor provides additional HP. Unlike health, armor does not regenerate.
- Armor items added- Armor Repair: Increases Armor by 50, Advanced Armor Repair: Increases Armor by 150, Kinetic Armor Overcharger: Increases Armor by 150, then provides an additional 50 Armor.
Weapon Updates
- Color-coded quality has been removed from weapons
- Weapons now have three mod slots
- Updated existing weapon mods and added new mods
- Increased weapon drop rate
Airdrop Updates
- Arsenal airdrops have been added in addition to ordinary airdrops
- Two Arsenal airdrops are guaranteed to provide customize weapons
- Improved the output of ordinary airdrops
Vehicle Updates
The overall terrain of Blackout is relatively smooth. To improve the overall balance of vehicles on this map, the maximum speed of motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and coupes has been reduced. The durability of some vehicles has also been reduced.
New Base Weapons
M13- Assault rifle with an extremely high fire rate and strong headshot multiplier.
R9-0- Shotgun with a high capacity that can fire two barrels in rapid succession before being pumped.
Balance Changes
Multiplayer Weapon Updates
Overall adjustments on Assault Rifles
Decreased Damage Range and Damage to arms
AS VAL (with 15 Round FMJ)
- Range adjusted from 15M-50M-75M to 25M-38M-75M
- Damage adjusted from 46-45-39-34 to 48-44-35-30
- Increased damage to forearms and chest from 48 to 62
- Fire rate decreased from +300% to +200%
- Slightly increased vertical recoil
- Increased hit flinch
- Slightly increased firing animation
“Short-range performance is significantly improved, while medium and long-range performance has been slightly decreased. After the adjustment, the two-shot kill range is longer than Cr56 AMAX but it will be more difficult to control,” the developer cited.
Sniper & Marksman Rifles
- Adjusted one-shot-kill range
- Decreased hit flinch
SKS
- Increased damage to arms from 48 to 54
- Vertical recoil decreased slightly
- Bullet Spread decreased slightly
- Hit flinch decreased
- Decreased range of motion during the animation
M21 EBR
- Range increased from 62M to 65M
- Damage increased from 60-55 to 91-71
- Vertical recoil decreased
- Hit flinch decreased
XPR-50
- Damage range adjusted from 62M to 50M
- Vertical recoil decreased
- Hit flinch decreased
For Battle Royale
Rytec AMR
- Headshot multiplier increased from 2 to 3.75
- Headshot multiplier increased from 5.25 to 6.5 (25 × 59 mm Thermite Mag)
- Base mag capacity increased from 15 to 25
- Mag capacity increased from 10 to 20 (Explosive/Thermite Mag)
- ADS Time decreased from +25% to +15% (Explosive/Thermite Mag)
- Slightly increased movement speed
- Slightly decreased weapon swap time from 1s to 0.8s
DLQ33
- The headshot multiplier increased from 1.8 to 2.3
Locus
- The headshot multiplier increased from 1.5 to 2.2
MK2
- Headshot multiplier increased from 2 to 2.6
SP-R 208
- Headshot multiplier decreased from 5 to 4.3 (.338 5 Round Reload)
HG40
- Increased damage to arms from 26 to 28
- Increased damage to legs from 23 to 24
PDW57
- Increased damage to head from 29 to 32
- Increased damage to the chest from 27 to 29
Other optimisations include- re-worked cluster strike, weapons with model changes that can now be equipped with Gold, Platinum, Damascus, and Diamond Camos, and premium weapon camos will no longer require an upgrade over time. There are new Clan Wars primary rewards as well that include- new Operator Farah – Jinn, with new customization parts, a new Epic Weapon Blueprint-the KN-44 – Silver Patriot. The latest update is available for download both on iOS, and Android platforms.