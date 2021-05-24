The Careplex Vitals app is available for iOS users on Apple App Store. This app claims to monitor your blood oxygen level as well as respiratory and pulse rate. Users will just need to put their finger covering the rear camera and flash light. The app, after a few minutes, will display the oxygen level, pulse and respiratory rate. We are unsure of the accuracy of the app as these apps can’t be compared to a certified medical device.

Pulse oximeters have become an important part of all our lives these days. In fact, it will not be wrong to say that oximeters have become as important for us as our smartphones nowadays. Due to the increase in demand, pulse oximeters have become extremely expensive, so much so, that to buy a good oximeter for home you will need to spend minimum of Rs 2,000- Rs 3,000. People who can't afford such expensive oximeters, there are several free apps available that claim to help users monitor their vitals including SpO2 or blood oxygen level as well as pulse rate. One such app is Careplex vitals.

Careplex vitals is developed by Carenow Healthcare Private Limited and available for Apple App store. For now, the application is not available for Android users on Google Play store. The app basically allows users to monitor their blood oxygen level as well as pulse and respiratory rate in a blink of an eye. While it serves the purpose of an oximeter, we would still suggest to not complete rely on an app to monitor the vitals.

How to download Careplex vitals

The Careplex vitals app is available on Apple App store for iOS users. To download the app on your iPhone:

-Head over to the Apple App Store on your iPhone.

-Search for Careplex vitals on app store.

-There’s just one app available with that name, developed by Carenow Healthcare Private Limited.

-Install the app on your iPhone. The app currently has a rating of 3.3 on app store.

How to use Careplex vitals

-Once the app has been installed on your iPhone, set it up first by entering the required details.

-To monitor you blood oxygen and pulse and respiratory rate, click on the “scan vitals” option displayed on the homescreen.

-Then click on “start scan” option, after which the flash LED will turn on.

-Place your index finger on the rear camera next.

-You will then need to cover the camera and flash light.

-Don’t move the finger, click on start and wait till the vitals are captured.

-Once the vitals are captured, the app will show the pulse and respiratory rate and also the blood oxygen level.

The app allows you to save the readings, every time you measure them.

The Careplex vitals also shows “vitals history” and “vitals analytics” on the homescreen itself. Under the vitals history you can keep track of your vitals over a period of time.

Can Careplex vitals replace a pulse oximeter?

In my opinion, nothing can replace a certified medical device. So, an app that claims to monitor your vitals including pulse rate and blood oxygen level shouldn’t be considered at par with a certified medical device. However, to regularly check, it’s is alright to use it to monitor your vitals.

I tried to monitor my blood oxygen using the Careplex vitals app as well as a certified pulse oximeter. While the app and the oximeter showed similar reading, there was a difference in the blood oxygen level or SpO2. The Careplex vitals app showed 96 as SpO2 level, while the oximeter showed 99.

We suggest, in case of medical emergency and critical care, don’t rely on any app. A pulse oximeter should be relied on in such a scenario.