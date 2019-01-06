CES 2019 guide: What to expect from Qualcomm, Sony, Samsung and LG among others

2019 is here, and we are set to begin it with the Consumer Exhibition Show (CES), the biggest tech show of the year. Taking place in Las Vegas, the expo starts on January 8. As usual, companies will have their pre-show announcements on January 7, whereas the show floor will open on January 8, and will be open till January 12. If you’ve been looking forward to CES 2019, here’s a look at the event schedule, and everything expected.

Nvidia

The company is hosting an event on January 6 8:00PM PT, which corresponds to 9:30AM IST on January 7. Nvidia is expected to take wraps off new GeForce RTX-graphics for laptops. If rumors are to be believed, the company could unveil the RTX 2070 and the 2070 Max-Q parts along with the 2060, 2050 Ti and 2050.

LG

LG is having a press conference at 8:00AM on January 7 (9:30PM) IST, and the company is expected to unveil new 4K and 8K TVs at the event. Yes, there is very little content for 8K, but that doesn’t stop companies from showcasing products that they have been working on. Besides these, LG will also slow showcase LG Gram laptops, and LG HomeBrew, a craft beer maker.

Qualcomm

Last month, at Snapdragon Tech Summit 2018, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 855 SoC, and also demonstrated its 5G tech. At CES 2019, the chipmaker could talk a bit more about 5G progress, and may also talk about devices that will be powered by the new chipset. There is also a possibility where we may see laptops powered by the Snapdragon 8CX SoC. The chipmaker has scheduled an event at 12:00PM on January 7, which is about 1:30AM in India on January 8.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

Intel

Intel isn’t expected to make a big splash at CES, but there are rumors that the chipmaker is developing a 10-core, 20-thread CPU based on 14nm process. It is reportedly codenamed Comet Lake, and there are very thin changes of it going official at CES. Intel has scheduled a keynote at 4:00PM on January 7 (January 8, 5:30AM), and we will know what the chipmaker has on offer around then.

Sony

Sony has scheduled an event for January 7 at 5:00PM PT (January 8, 6:30AM). While all other companies will be focusing on TVs and other products, Sony is the one manufacturer that may introduce two or more smartphones. We have already seen the Xperia XA3 and Xperia L3 in the leaks, and both may go official. There is also the flagship Xperia XZ4 that has been the part of the leaks, but Sony might keep the announcement for next month at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

AMD

Lastly, we have AMD event on January 9 at 9:00AM PT (10:30PM IST January 9). The chipmaker is expected to unveil the Ryzen 3000-series with 16-core Ryzen 9 CPU. It could include three entry-level processors – 3300, 3300X, 3300G; three mid-range Ryzen 5 processors (3600, 3600X, 3600G), and Ryzen 7 processors (3700, 3700X).

Besides these, we will also be seeing other companies like BMW, Hyundai, Kia among others showcasing their connected cars, HTC may show some AR/VR products, and we may see some drones and other such products on display too. We will be bringing you the launch coverage from CES 2019, so stay tuned.

CES 2019 Schedule