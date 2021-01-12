CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

CES 2021: (CES) 2021 just wrapped up its first day, during which we got to see a slew of announcements from brands like , , and more. The show will go on till January 14, in an online-only format due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Due to which, all of the companies held separate livestreams to showcase their products. Thus, making it difficult for most to track. Also Read - Sony PS5 pre-orders go live today: Five basic points to note before you hit “Buy”

Here we will be compiling everything that happened on the first day of CES 2021:

Samsung at CES 2021

Samsung at its CES 2021 event launched a number of AI-based products, including a new refrigerator called the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex, a 110-inch Micro LED TV and new smart TV lineup. The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator is a modular fridge that allows customers to change the fridge form and function to their liking. The new 110-inch Micro LED adds the "4Vue" (Quad View) feature, which allows four-way viewing option. JetBot 90 AI+ is a new vacuum cleaner, which comes with object recognition to identify and classify objects. Apart from it the company also showcased Bot Care, Bot Handy and multiple other products. To know everything about Samsung's CES 2021 event click here.

LG at CES 2021

LG has been showing a lot of innovation with its smartphones recently. At CES 2021, it took the innovation a bit further and showed off its first rollable display smartphone, aptly called the “LG Rollable.” The device is expected to launch later this year, featuring aside-rolling display. The company did not get into the details of the device specifications, and focused only on its rollable aspect. Apart from the rollable display, the company showcased its virtual human based on AI along with various other products. To know more about LG’s CES 2021 announcements click here.

Lenovo at CES 2021

Lenovo during its keynote unveiled a new detachable X12 laptop, Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop, ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkReality A3 glasses. To know more about all of the CES announcements made by Lenovo, click here.

HP at CES 2021

HP at its presentation unveiled multiple products including Elite Dragonfly G2, Dragonfly Max, EliteBook x360 1030 G8, EliteBook x360 1040 G8, EliteBook 840 Aero G8, ENVY 14, HP Earbuds and HP M-Series FHD monitors. The company claims that its new Dragonfly G2 is the world’s lightest compact business convertible, weighing less than 1 kg. To know more about all announcements HP made at CES 2021, click here.

TCL at CES 2021

TCL unveiled its 2021 Mini LED, QLED and 4K HDR TVs during its keynote. The huge lineup of TVs includes TCL 4K Mini LED TV C825, TCL 4K QLED TV C725, and TCL 4K HDR TV P725, all of which will go on sale later this year. Apart from these, the company also showcased its ODZero Mini-LED technology, which combines its Mini-LED backlight technology deployed with its vertical integration to deliver an ultra-slim LED LCD TVs. Here’s everything you need to know about the TCL CES 2021 event.

Sony at CES 2021

Sony at CES 2021 unveiled its new drone, the Airpeak, which can be used by filmmakers and content creators. The drone will be able to carry professional cameras and shoot videos, and it is the smallest one in the class to do so. The company announced that the drone will be made available in Spring. Apart from this, the company showcased multiple other products including its new 2021 TV lineup.

Intel at CES 2021

Intel during CES 2021 showcased its next-gen chip, codenamed Alder Lake. The company states that the chip will be more powerful and power-efficient compared to its predecessors, and it will be made available in the second half of 2021. The new Alder Lake chips will be built on the 10nm SuperFin process. Apart from this, the company launched its 11th Gen Core H-series mobile processors for gaming laptops.

Qualcomm at CES 2021

Qualcomm at CES 2021 showcased its 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 in-display fingerprint sensor. It claims that the new ultrasonic fingerprint scanner can even authenticate wet fingers and contaminants. The sensor according to the company is 77 percent larger and 50 percent faster than its predecessor.