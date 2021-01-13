comscore CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Lenovo Thinkbook, Samsung phones
CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Asus ROG, Samsung Exynos 2100, GM flying car and more

CES 2021 day 2 recap: Here is a list of all the major announcements that took place during day 2 of CES 2021. Announcements from Asus ROG, AMD, GM and more.

(Image: CES 2021)

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: Second day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 just wrapped up. Keeping the pace of the first day, the all-digital convention did not pull any punches. Day 2 had a lot to offer from chip wars to an actual flying car. Apart from the unique stuff like this, we also got to see multiple consumer product launches like the new Asus ROG lineup of gaming laptops, Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch, Lenovo ThinkBook laptops and more. Also Read - CES 2021: Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17 with 360Hz display, more gaming laptops unveiled

Here we have compiled all of the major announcements that took place during day 2 of CES 2021. Also Read - CES 2021: AMD 7nm Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors announced

Asus ROG laptops at CES 2021

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) at CES day 2 showcased its ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE and Strix SCAR 17 gaming laptops. The ROG Flow X13 is an ultraportable gaming laptop that comes with a 360-degree hinge powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE comes with the ROG ScreenPad Plus, which is basically a secondary screen. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The ROG Strix SCAR 17 has a 360Hz refresh rate display panel with a 3 ms response time. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor paired with 64 GB of dual-channel DDR-3200 MHz memory. To read in detail about everything Asus showcased at its ROG panel during CES, click here. Also Read - CES 2021: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with bigger e-Ink display launched

AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors at CES 2021

AMD at its panel showcased its Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors, which are based on the company’s “Zen 3” core architecture. The company claims that its new Ryzen 5000 series brings “unprecedented levels of performance and incredible battery life for gamers, creators, and professionals.” Laptops powered by the new processors will be made available in Q1 2021. Apart from these, the company also showcased its Ryzen PRO 5000 series mobile processors. To take a closer look at the details, you can click here.

Lenovo ThinkBook laptops at CES 2021

Lenovo at CES 2021 tech event, showcased its ThinkBook Plus Gen 2, ThinkBook 13x, ThinkBook 16p and ThinkBook 14p laptops. The ThinkBook series of laptops, is the companies tough, professional lineup from the company. All of these laptops will be made available from Q1, 2021. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 will be available at a starting price of $1,549 (approximately Rs 1,13,256), the ThinkBook 13x will be made available at a starting price of $1,199 (approximately Rs 87,664), the ThinkBook 14p will start at $849 (approximately Rs 62,074), and the ThinkBook 16p will start at $1,299 (approximately Rs 94,975). Take a look at the specifications of all these new laptops by clicking here.

Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch at CES 2021

Fossil in between of all the major CES 2021 announcements launched its Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch in a small segment. The smartwatch is priced at $349 (approximately Rs 25,600) an will support Verizon‘s 4G cellular connectivity. The device is currently available to pre-order in the US, while shipping will start close to January 20. The company is yet to reveal the launch date for the same in India and other international markets. Details about the new Fossil Gen 5 LTE smartwatch can be found here.

Samsung Exynos 2100 at CES 2021

Samsung at its CES 2021 event has showcased the new Exynos 2100 mobile processor, which is expected to power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series in select markets including India. This is the company’s first 5G-integrated mobile processor built on a 5nm EUV manufacturing process. It comes with a new tri-core NPU architecture, helping the chipset gain a significant boost in AI capabilities. The new processor supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G spectrums. To know more about the new processer you can click here.

Razer Project Brooklyn, Hazel at CES 2021

Razer at this year’s CES showcased two concepts: Project Brooklyn and Project Hazel. Project Brooklyn is a chair with a rolling, wrap-around 180-degree transparent OLED display. Apart from the display, it has carbon-fibre and leather bucket seats with haptic vibration and RBG lighting. Project Hazel is an N95 mask with audio-processing pods, active ventilation, auto sterilization and RGB lighting, of course.

GM flying car at CES 2021

GM at CES 2021 brought us one step closer to The Jetsons lifestyle. The company showcased its concept flying car, the eVTOL, or (electric) Verticle TakeOff and Landing droid. With this, the company joins Mercedes, Aston Martin and more, who are also working on their own flying cars.

Now we can look forward to multiple other CES 2021 event including one from Microsoft and the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. You can stay posted about all of these at BGR.in.

  Published Date: January 13, 2021 12:01 PM IST

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?
CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?
Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more

News

Vivo Y12s budget smartphone launched in India: See price, specs and more
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could launch with Mi 11 flagship globally

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite could launch with Mi 11 flagship globally
OnePlus Band goes on sale in India today; Know if you should buy it

Wearables

OnePlus Band goes on sale in India today; Know if you should buy it
Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India this month

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India this month

