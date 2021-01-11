comscore CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected | BGR India
CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

CES 2021 will kick off today and will go on until January 14. Here's everything you need to know about the biggest technology convention in the world.

CES 2021

Here we will be taking a look at everything you need to know about CES 2021. (Image: CES)

One of the biggest tech conventions across the globe, CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2021 is going to kick off today and will go on until January 14. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we will get to see an all-digital convention rather than a physical event at the Las Vegas grounds. During the convention, we will get to see multiple brands including LG, Samsung, Nvidia, Asus and more, showcase a slew of devices during keynotes and at the virtual ground for people attending to take a look at. Also Read - Lenovo, NEC LAVIE MINI a PC-gaming console hybrid announced for CES 2021

Here we will be taking a look at everything you need to know about CES 2021: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched ahead of CES 2021: Price, specifications, features

CES 2021: Schedule

January 11 Also Read - LG Gram 2021 laptop lineup revealed; details here

LG – 6:30 PM IST

Samsung – 7:30 PM  IST

January 12

Sony – 3:30 AM IST

AMD – 9:30 PM IST

Nvidia – 10:30 PM IST

Intel – 10:45 IST

Asus ROG – 11:30 PM IST

Razer – 11:30 PM IST

January 13

Sony – 12:15 AM IST

Microsoft – 7:30 PM IST

Asus – 10:30 PM IST

January 14

MSI – 12:30 AM IST

Samsung – 7:30 PM IST

Apart from all of these, during the convention, we will also get to see many other panels and exhibits from including HyperX, Adata, Lenovo, Philips, Unity and more.

CES 2021 Best of Innovation Awards have already been awarded. List of which can be checked on the official CES 2021 website.

CES 2021: What to expect

Apart from the usual consumer tech gadgets like smartphones and laptops, there will be a huge focus on 5G, AI and autonomous vehicles, this time along. Some brands have already unveiled products that they will showcase during the event, and many have hinted at what we might get like the next generation of Ryzen mobile processors, ROG series of laptops, new SSDs and more.

The only major event nobody knows much about is the Microsoft event. The company has kept mum about the event and not much has been seen in the leaked coverage.

Samsung

Samsung has already revealed its 2021 lineup of TVs at a pre-CES event. At its CES event, we expect to see the company showcase some new products including a portal oxygen device Air Pocket, a food and wine pairing service, automatic TV picture calibration feature and more. After CES, the company will be holding its Unpacked event, where it is expected to launch the new Galaxy S21 series of devices.

Sony

Sony has also unveiled its 2021 TV series ahead of CES. This leaves us a bit clueless about what the company is planning to launch at the event. However, some reports do state that the company is looking to launch its WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earphones along with multiple other products at its keynote.

Asus

Asus is expected to unveil a number of its ROG, TUF, VivoBook and other series of laptops at the event. All of these are expected to be powered by the Nvidia RTX 3000 series of chipsets and are expected to be powered by the Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors.

LG

LG just like Samsung and Sony has also showcased its 2021 series of smart TVs. At the CES panel, we expect the company to showcase all of its TV lineup in detail and also talk about experimentations with OLED technology for rollable and transparent displays.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2021 3:28 PM IST

