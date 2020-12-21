comscore Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Here's a list of the top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020
News

Here's a list of the top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020

News

Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020: Details, specifications, price, subscription, limit and more.

  • Updated: December 21, 2020 6:31 PM IST
Video-Apps-Hero

Video conferencing apps have played a pivotal during the lockdown phase. Not only have they helped the world connect, but they also helped transform the work and education sector across the globe. Also Read - Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

What has helped video conferencing apps grow exponentially during this period is the fact that they have provided their services for free to their customers with an option to upgrade for premium features. Even smartphones users on Android and iOS have been able to avail these services and that’s what has caused the boom. Also Read - Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web

The ubiquitous influence of virtual classrooms and remote workplaces gave the push to the industries and educational institutions to deploy these video conferencing solutions. Since these apps will be in use for a longer period are they here to stay, here’s a look at the top 5 free video conferencing apps you should definitely look out for. Also Read - Zoom starts rolling out end-to-end encryption, coming soon on iOS

Zoom

What has been the go-to video conferencing app of 2020, Zoom shot to fame ever since the lockdown kicked in. The app is available for download for free on Android, iOS and Microsoft but you can always upgrade your app to avail the premium services that Zoom offers.

The app has been able to garner more than 300 million users over the course of the past couple of months and is one of the most-used apps today.

With the free version of the app, users get 40-minutes of uninterrupted video calling with an option to record the call. The company introduced paid subscription models for the app in October with the annual plans starting from Rs 13,200 all the ay up to Rs 17,700.

The paid version of the app offers features likes a maximum of 100 participants, unlimited group meetings, social media streaming and 1GB cloud recording (per account).

What makes Zoom an attractive proposition is the interface is relatively simple to use and it also offers different backgrounds and audio enhancement features.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is the first name that comes to your mind when one is talking about a video conferencing solution for an organisation. Since the platform is closely integrated with the rest of Microsoft’s suite of apps users do not have any trouble sharing work on the platform during meetings.

In terms of subscription plans, Microsoft offers its Microsoft 365 Business Basic subscription for Rs 125 per month where you also get Teams loaded with other Microsoft apps. The Business Standard plan costs Rs 660 while the complete Office 365 E3 plan costs Rs 1,320 per month.

With Teams, you get the ability to host up to 250 members with screen sharing and call recording bundled. You can also connect it the calendar which can help you schedule meetings in advance. In comparison to its competitors, it also offers an extensive array of exclusive features like Calls and Activity among others.

Skype

Before Zoom, Teams and other video apps, people usually turned to Skype as the default video conferencing app. What was a surprise for many is that Skype did not advertise itself more aggressively during the lockdown which is where it lost out on a userbase that found Zoom and Teams as a better option.

Initially, the app was created to make voice calls over the internet but later introduced a video conference feature. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. The app can support up to 50 participants in a single call and also offers other features like screen sharing and also sharing documents. It also integrates other Microsoft apps like Word, OneDrive and Outlook as well.

The paid version of the Microsoft-owned platform is available for a starting price of Rs 147 per month.

Google Meet

Google Meet earlier known as Google Hangouts Meets is Google’s challenger in the video conferencing space. The app is available in Android and iOS devices and can also be accessed on the Chrome browser.

Like its competitors, it also presents its participants in a tiled format with up to 16 participants in a single window. It supports 2-step verification for security and also offers screen sharing and real-time captions to its users.

Since Meets is an integral part of the Google Ecosystem, the search giant has been pushing its video conferencing platform a lot. The best part about Meet is that it offers a minimum 60-minute limit for free and can accommodate up to 100 participants at a time.

For users who want to avail the premium features of the app like live streaming for more than 100,000 views, inviting 250 participants and option to record and save on Google, they have to pay a minimum of Rs 125 per month.

Cisco Webex

Not a very commonly known video conferencing platform but not one you’d want to count out of the equation. The Cisco Webex video conferencing app provides a comprehensive solution in terms of video and chat as well.

It comes with HD video conferencing features bundled with compatibility across various platforms like Windows, iOS and even Android. It also allows users to share documents across the platform which is a key feature when it comes to organizational needs.

You can use the service for free for a period of 30 days with limitations in terms of video conferencing duration among others. The premium subscription of the app starts at Rs 945 per month in which you can accommodate up to 50 participants, get 5GB of cloud storage and also get 24×7 customer support service.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2020 6:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 21, 2020 6:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020
Features
Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2020

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2020

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2020

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in December 2020

Flipkart announces Nokia air conditioners in India

News

Flipkart announces Nokia air conditioners in India

iPhones of journalists and others compromised by NSO Group spyware

News

iPhones of journalists and others compromised by NSO Group spyware

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop with Ryzen processor launched in India.

News

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop with Ryzen processor launched in India.

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Flipkart announces Nokia air conditioners in India

iPhones of journalists and others compromised by NSO Group spyware

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop with Ryzen processor launched in India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features leaked: See what could be offered

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch timeline tipped

Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020

Features

Top 5 free video conferencing apps of 2020
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Zoom to remove its 40-minute limit this holiday season

News

Zoom to remove its 40-minute limit this holiday season
Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

News

Microsoft Teams will stop working for millions of users today

हिंदी समाचार

POCO C3 पर धमाकेदार ऑफर, 7 हजार से भी कम में मिल रहा 5000mAh बैटरी वाला यह फोन

WhatsApp in 2020: वे 10 फीचर जिन्होंने इस साल बदल दिया व्हाट्सएप इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: रोज 3GB डेटा वाले सबसे सस्ते रिचार्ज प्लान, जानें कौन बेस्ट

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 Laptop Price: HP लाया दमदार लैपटॉप, 23 घंटे तक चलेगी इसकी बैटरी

PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Update: PUBG का इंतजार होगा लंबा! जानें क्या कहती है लेटेस्ट रिपोर्ट

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Flipkart announces Nokia air conditioners in India
News
Flipkart announces Nokia air conditioners in India
iPhones of journalists and others compromised by NSO Group spyware

News

iPhones of journalists and others compromised by NSO Group spyware
HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop with Ryzen processor launched in India.

News

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop with Ryzen processor launched in India.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features leaked: See what could be offered

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features leaked: See what could be offered
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch timeline tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch timeline tipped

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers