The world is undergoing chip shortage crises across industries, be it smartphones, auto or any other. In line with the same, Apple CEO Tim Cook already warned last month that the company will see chip supply issues in the upcoming days. In fact, the global chip shortage has already impacted the iPhone 13 production as per a Bloomberg report. Also Read - Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

Global chip shortage hit iPhone 13 production

The report revealed that Apple had plans to produce 90 million iPhones in the final months of 2021 but due to chip shortage the company slashed the production number by 10 million. The A15 Bionic chip powering the iPhone 13 series of smartphones are primarily manufactured by TSMC but there are various other chip-based components inside the phone that are taken from other sources. Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Cook on the company’s Q3 earnings call said that the company will do everything it can “to mitigate whatever set of circumstances we’re dealt.” Reports however suggest that despite all the effort, Apple is unable to get the physical components together that is required to build an iPhone 13 smartphone. Also Read - Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022, to be inclined towards the premium end of market

Considering the global chip shortage crises and Apple’s slashed manufacturing estimate, we can see instances in future when iPhone 13 series of smartphones will not be available for grabs. In fact, Apple fans in China are reportedly urging Apple to start shipments as early as possible.

In India, the iPhone 13 series is still available but eventually if the country is also impacted by chip shortage and you are unable to grab the new iPhone, there are few other options that you can consider. The iPhone 13 is undoubtedly the most advanced iPhone to date. So, if you have the budget and find the stock, go for it.

A budget iPhone: iPhone SE 2020

If you are looking for an affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020 is the one that you should get. Launched in India last year, around the first half of 2020, the iPhone SE 2020 is the best you can consider if you are looking to purchase an affordable iPhone today. To recall, soon after the iPhone 13 series, the price of iPhone SE 2020 dropped by many thousands in India. The iPhone now officially starts at Rs 39,900. During the festive season, e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart are offering extra bank discounts on the iPhone. So, if you have been waiting to buy an iPhone that offer all the new features and comes at an affordable price, the iPhone SE 2020 is the best option available right now.

iPhone SE 2020 64GB comes at Rs 39,900

iPhone SE 2020 128GB comes at Rs 44,900

Value for money iPhone: iPhone 11

If you want a bigger screen and the iPhone SE 2020 feels slightly smaller, the iPhone 11 is the best option available in the market right now. The iPhone 11 offers all the latest software upgrades, great pair of cameras, stylish and premium design and also a powerful processor and smooth user experience. The iPhone 11 is now available at a much lower price tag as well. Similar to the iPhone SE 2020, Apple cut the price of iPhone 11 in India following the release on iPhone 13 last month. The iPhone 11 now starts at a price of Rs 49900 for the base 64GB storage model and Rs 54,900 for the top-end 128GB storage version.

iPhone 12 instead of iPhone 13

Apple has cut the price of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini as well soon after the release of the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. The iPhone 12 now starts at Rs 65,900 while the iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 59900 in the country. So, if are unable to grab the iPhone 13 due to shipping delay or chip shortage crises, the iPhone 12 looks like a great option to consider. The only few factors that the iPhone 12 differs from the iPhone 13 are – improved low-light, better battery, smaller notch and enhanced chipset.

iPhone 12 64GB comes at Rs 65900

iPhone 12 128GB comes at Rs 70900

iPhone 12 256GB model comes at Rs 80900