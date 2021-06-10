OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the latest affordable smartphone from the Nord series has been introduced in the Indian market. If we recall the past events, this new Nord phone will be the second in the series to hit the Indian shores (although OnePlus has launched a few smartphones under the Nord lineup for international markets). Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE vs Samsung Galaxy M42: Which 5G phone to pick under Rs 25,000?

The highlight of the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G (besides its affordable price), is the triple camera setup, sleek design, and 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel. The new Nord phone looks identical to its older sibling, but the Chinese handset maker has made some internal tweaks to its new 5G phone. Here's how the OnePlus Nord CE 5G differs from the original OnePlus Nord smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India starts at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and goes all the way up to Rs 27,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM/256GB storage model. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM model, while the high-end variant costs Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Full Specifications, features comparison

Although OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord feature a similar design with chrome finish frame and pill-shaped camera module, OnePlus has introduced a new Blue Void colour option. Technically it is the same Marble Blue shade we saw it on the previous iteration but perhaps used a new name to make it sound different on paper. However, a noticeable difference on the new Nord phone is the AG matte finish (there is a glossy back finish as well) which is mostly applied on OnePlus’ flagship series. The OnePlus Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In terms of display, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution) AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord was launched with a slightly tall 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU. On the contrary, the OnePlus Nord is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC which is paired with Adreno 620 GPU. If one is to compare, the SD750 mobile platform is slightly more efficient than the SD765G courtesy, of the Kyro 570 with Cortex A77 CPU.

OnePlus has made changes on the camera segment as well. While the OnePlus Nord came with a 48-megapixel primary camera, the new Nord series phone now has a 64-megapixel main sensor. While that sounds good, the company has ditched the macro lens this time. The new OnePlus phone features a triple camera setup with the primary camera assisted by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Moreover, the Nord CE 5G now gets a single 16-megapixel front camera instead of the dual-camera setup (32 + 5-megapixel) seen on the previous model.

Another noteworthy difference between the two models is the battery backup. While the OnePlus Nord packs a decent 4,115mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge technology. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G gets a slightly bigger battery of 4,500mAh and gets a better fast charging solution. The inbuilt battery is paired with the in-house Warp Charge 30T Plus. The adapter is claimed to charge the device from zero to 70 percent in half an hour.

In terms of software, the new Nord phone runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11. The previous model was launched with Android 10 based on OxygenOS 11.1.

If we compare the models on their preliminary specs, the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G does fare in terms of hardware and optics. The phone is slightly slim too as compared to the previous version. And the key factor to consider is the price. While the OnePlus Nord base model came for Rs 24,999, a Rs 2,000 deduction on the new Nord-series handset does makes it a sweet deal.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G open sale kicks off on June 11 via Flipkart, Amazon India, and the OnePlus website.