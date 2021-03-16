The coronavirus pandemic is not over yet, especially as India is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Close to six states attribute to around 85 percent of these cases, Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Monday. Also Read - Twitter will permanently ban accounts found posting misleading content on COVID-19

Even as vaccination has started in India (here's how to register for COVID-19 vaccine via Co-WIN app, www.cowin.gov.in, and Aarogya Setu app), a spike in cases has left people worried. On Monday, March 15, close to 26,291 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, which is the highest in 2021. Vardhan said the rise in coronavirus cases can be attributed to a disregard of social distancing guidelines by the people.

For those who need to reach out to COVID-19 facilities, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has put out a list of state-wise list of COVID facilities along with helpline numbers. Most states have a dedicated website for information on COVID as well.

Apart from this, the Delhi and UP governments have launched their own apps to help people get information on the COVID-19 centres. Google also introduced a feature where its Search, Assistant, and Maps apps will let users locate coronavirus testing centres. We take a look:

How to find coronavirus testing centres in India?

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has put out a list of COVID-19 facilities, which can be accessed here. The website also displays real-time data on active coronavirus cases in India as well as vaccination data.

Apart from this, the central helpline number for coronavirus is +91-11-23978046, while the toll free number is 1075.

How to find coronavirus testing centres in Delhi and NCR?

The Delhi government has a dedicated app called the ‘Delhi Corona’ app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and App Store to get updated on the coronavirus cases in Delhi as well as information of COIVD-19 hospitals, etc.

To access a full list of COVID testing centres in Delhi, people can head to the https://delhifightscorona.in/testing/ page, which lists government testing centres as well as private testing labs in the state.

The UP government has also launched its own dedicated mobile app called ‘Mera Covid Kendra’ to help people locate the nearest (within a 5 km radius) COVID testing centre. Apart from the app, the information on COVID-19 testing centres can also be accessed on the http://dgmhup.gov.in/en/CovidTestCenter website.

How to find coronavirus testing centres using Google apps?

Google also launched a feature in its Search, Assistant, and Maps apps to make it easy for people to find COVID-19 testing centres. Google collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to give users information about the testing centres.

Working closely with @ICMRDELHI & @mygovindia, Google Maps, Google Assistant and Search are now beginning to surface testing centres in Hindi, English & 7 regional languages. Before going to a testing centre, call the Govt. of India helpline – 1075 & get a doctor’s prescription. pic.twitter.com/VOichzCLH9 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 12, 2020

So for instance, users can type in words like “coronavirus testing” or “covid testing” to get information on coronavirus testing labs near them. The feature was launched in June last year with support for nine regional languages including English and Hindi.