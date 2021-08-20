Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 brings better graphics, gameplay, free DLCs and more

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 is live now. CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the action-adventure video game, released a complete set of patch notes that brings new changes and a host of improvements. Also Read - Cyberpunk 2077 back on Sony's PlayStation Store, with a special warning for PS4 owners

The latest patch notes detail fixes for 85 quests, gigs, and balance changes ‘throughout the game.’ In addition, the developer is including free DLCs too. Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rough journey with bugs and ‘lackluster performance’ across platforms (mostly older consoles) where it was released. It was even delisted from PlayStation Store. However, CD Projekt Red, released several hotfixes since then, with the recent major patch v1.23 being released this June. The new 1.3 patch notes live for PC, Xbox Series X/ S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia bring on the deck a long list of changes. Here’s are the details- Also Read - CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher games developing simultaneously, patch notes release for AAA title

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 changelog: What’s new

As mentioned earlier, Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes 1.3 brings a host of improvements, balance changes, stability, and performance across platforms, graphic upgrades, UI fixes, and some DLCs. The minimap’s zoom level has been improved when driving so that it is easier to navigate. Also Read - CyberPunk 2077, The Witcher 3 data leak, auctioned on the dark web

Patch 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 is live on PC, consoles and Stadia! List of the most notable changes coming in this update is available here: https://t.co/P4BZ9pohBS pic.twitter.com/5aljrkSAMQ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 18, 2021

In Automatic Love quest, the screen with pictures of Skye and Angel will be displayed substantially longer so that it becomes easier to choose between them. Perk points can now be reset, autosave slots have been increased, and the Screen Space Reflections effect now looks less grainy. The patch note adds a filter for quest items in the Backpack as well. Further, the main character V in Cyberpunk 2077 can be rotated in the inventory. A comparison tooltip has been added for cyberware. New sleeping spots were added for Nibbles in V’s apartment.

As for balance changes, the detection time of enemies now depends on game difficulty. “NCPD will no longer react and turn hostile because of dead bodies in Open World activities. NCPD will now also react to hitting NPCs with a non-lethal weapon,” CD Projekt Red mentioned in the official blog post.

Further, the level requirement of items will increase with each upgrade. Crafting specs for knives will now be available from the onset and ‘Optical Camo’ cyberware can be grabbed from Ripperdocs.

In terms of stability and performance improvements, dynamic resolution scaling and framerate consistency has been improved. Console-specific changes, streaming improvements, and memory optimisations, are some of the other tweaks the developer added with the new patch notes.

Another perk that comes with Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 is the free additional content that includes “Johnny Silverhand’s Alternative Appearance”, “Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket,” “Luminescent Punk Jacket,” and “Archer Quartz’ Bandit’” vehicle. You can read the entire patch 1.3 changelog here.