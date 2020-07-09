comscore Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch
  • Home
  • Features
  • Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch
News

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Features

Dell says XPS lineup has always been about bringing performance based products to the market. With XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 now available in India, it could introduce XPS 17 soon.

Dell XPS 15 9500 Main

On Wednesday, Dell launched the XPS 13 9300 and XPS 15 9500 in India. These laptops mark the most premium product offering from the company in India right now. With these devices, Dell is targeting those working from home or creating from home. Dell XPS 13, which is the flagship offering from the company, is not even a new device. However, it is such an incredible product that it has spurred a lot of excitement. However, one product seems to be missing in this lineup, which could have created a premium ensemble. Yes, I’m talking about the XPS 17. Also Read - Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, Specifications

Dell launched the XPS 13 9300 at CES 2020 as the first device with a four-sided InfinityEdge display. The idea here is to shrink the bezels on all the four sides. If you are following the developments around XPS lineup over the past five years then you would note that the company has not really bothered to eliminate the chin. This time around, the chin is also smaller, allowing for a 13-inch laptop in a 11-inch form factor. Dell is a classic PC company, where it designs one excellent product and brings that design down to other products. That design philosophy culminated in the form of XPS 15 9500 and XPS 17 9700 in May. Also Read - Mi Notebook 14 vs HP 14s vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 vs Dell Inspirion 14: Price in India, specs compared

Dell XPS 17: Powerful yet portable

dell, dell xps 15, dell xps 17, dell xps update Also Read - Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 with InfinityEdge display and 10th gen Intel processors launched: Price, Specifications

Even though XPS 13 9300 is coming six months late to India, Dell is not wasting any time bringing the XPS 15 9500. So, I asked Dell why the XPS 17 is not being launched in the country. Is it because there is no market for such a device? Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said there is a market for a large-screen device aimed at creative professionals. “Dell XPS 17 is an opportunity and there is a market for creative professionals,” he told me on a Zoom call.

Earlier, during an online product launch briefing, Subramanya hinted at bringing the product to the country. He explains that devices like Dell XPS 17 are generally seen as desktop replacement but the device goes far beyond that use case. He explained that by eliminating the bezels and switching to the new thermal design, Dell has managed to build the most powerful yet portable laptop. There is a possibility that Dell will first examine the response to XPS 15 9500 before bringing the XPS 17 9700. One thing is certain: it will be one of the most expensive laptops from the company in India.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for Honor and Huawei to follow suit

Speaking of the XPS lineup being launched in India, Subramanya said that Dell is “striving to achieve optimal balance” in the market. The PC market seems to have received new blood due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created new scenarios for work as well as learning. A large percentage of the working population is now at home and embracing the work from home or remote work culture. In such a scenario, technology is supposed to help people and not be the obstacle. Dell says XPS lineup is about taking technology away from the equation and making it work seamlessly for the consumers.

Impact of COVID-19

Dell XPS 13

“The situation has opened for technology products to become more valuable for consumers,” Subramanya added. According to IDC, Dell was the second major PC brand in India at the end of first quarter of this year. However, it witnessed a 16.5 percent decline in its overall shipments during the quarter due to COVID-19 lockdown around the world and supply chain impact in China. The company also had a recent struggle in India where it’s shipments from China were blocked at a port in Chennai. The company declined to comment on the situation but Foxconn has confirmed that customs situation has been resolved.

India is a mobile-first country where a large number of consumers experience the internet for the first time on a mobile device. Subramanya told me that the pandemic has shown the real significance of a computing device like a laptop. With XPS, he says Dell is delivering “performance based products to the market”. Xiaomi, which recently entered the laptop market with its Mi Notebook range, is also seeing a similar trend. The company told BGR India that it has been working on laptop lineups for the country since 2019. However, the timing of the launch turned into an opportune moment.

Xiaomi’s entry in the laptop market

Xiaomi is competing with Dell in the portable consumer laptop segment. Starting at Rs 1,44,807 including GST, Dell XPS 13 9300 costs nearly three times as much as the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. Dell, however, does not seem to be worried about the new entrant. Subramanya says Xiaomi’s entry is an opportunity for existing players to strengthen their product portfolio and show their leadership in the segment for decades. While Dell has more affordable models in the Inspiron series, the XPS lineup has become synonymous with Dell’s engineering prowess. It is the product that integrates best minds at the company, where its design, engineering or user experience.

Subramanya added that Dell will compete on its superior product portfolio. He also believes that incumbents will challenge Xiaomi with their market expertise more than iterative product offerings. “Xiaomi has some plus points in terms of the overall presence in the market and overall connection in the market, especially in the offline market. I don’t think Xiaomi will be able to connect easily in the offline retail segment,” said Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices at IDC India. Dell, on the other hand, can not only tap into the offline retail channels but also use its wide experience in the enterprise market for the new XPS devices.

Intel's Twin River dual-screen laptop design is an ambitious attempt to change the status quo

Also Read

Intel's Twin River dual-screen laptop design is an ambitious attempt to change the status quo

Dell has also confirmed that the creator edition models, the ones with high-end internals, excellent color accuracy, will also be available in India. These models are aimed at creative professionals and send a message that the specifications are tailored for them. In the US, Dell offers two XPS 17 9700 models with the Creator Edition badge and we could see these devices make their way to India soon. As Director of Product Marketing, Subramanya also revealed that the company works with both Intel and AMD for its devices. However, for the XPS lineup, it deemed Intel’s 10th generation Core processors to be the best and most powerful. He also added that the company will continue working with AMD on other products.

He also said that Intel’s recent hiccups with product updates did not affect Dell’s plans directly. However, he does see a big shift in computing as remote work is set to become the new normal post the pandemic. Subramanya also told BGR India that new form factors like dual-screen design based on Intel’s Twin River platform will take at least two years to reach the market. With the Lakefield Hybrid CPUs based on Intel’s FoverOS architecture, Dell will be among the first to introduce these new form factors. Subramanya, however, did not seem very much enthused about these new designs in the short term. For now, Dell seems to have pushed the boundary when it comes to premium laptop design. We will need to see whether the needle shifts in its direction when consumers go online to buy new laptops for work or to learn at home.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 7:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

How to download and send WhatsApp animated stickers
How To
How to download and send WhatsApp animated stickers
Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Features

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

News

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series sale on July 10: Price, offers

Laptops

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 series sale on July 10: Price, offers

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods

News

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods

Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Features

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch
Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Laptops

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India
Aarogya Setu now lets users delete account: How it works

News

Aarogya Setu now lets users delete account: How it works
Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Features

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025
Spotify Premium Duo plan: All you need to know

Entertainment

Spotify Premium Duo plan: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

चीनी स्मार्टफोन को टक्कर देने के लिए LG लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ते स्मार्टफोन!

इन सर्किल्स में भी मिलेंगे Airtel के सस्ते प्लान, 200 रुपये से कम है तीनों की कीमत

टिकटॉक की जगह लेने आया Taka Tak, क्या मिलेगी कामयाबी?

Poco M2 Pro की सिक्योरिटी को लेकर उठे सवाल, कंपनी ने दी सफाई

Android 11 Beta 2 प्लेटफॉर्म स्टेबिलिटी के साथ Pixel फोन के लिए उपलब्ध, 8 सितंबर को होगा ऑफिशियल रिलीज

Latest Videos

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

News

Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more
News
Canon EOS R5 and R6 launched in India with 8K video recording, and more
iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods

News

iPhone 12 leaked packaging suggests Apple could drop charger, earpods
Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page

News

Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W could launch soon, spotted on company page
Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug

News

Apple iOS 13.5.1 update introduced an infuriating bug
Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

News

Indian Army wants personnel to uninstall 89 apps

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers