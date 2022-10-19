With new apps and tools at our disposal, digital art has become huge in the tech industry these days. Digital art not only includes digital paintings, but character design, 3D, environment art and other illustrations are also a part of this category. “Digital art has become an indispensable tool for creatives across the globe,” says Sudeepti Tucker, Illustrator, Visual Artist who will have an online workshop with Apple on October 20 i.e. tomorrow. Also Read - Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025

In an exclusive email interaction with BGR.in, Tucker reveals that the pandemic was one of the things that gave a boost to digital artists worldwide, as communications and marketing strategies moved largely to social media during that period of time. According to her, digital art offers a wide reach and unlike traditional mediums, the artist does not have to tackle logistics hassles. "Digital art brings people and ideas together much more quickly and efficiently," she adds.

Tucker has teamed up with Apple Music Dynamic "to create a playlist cover for their Punjabi Romance genre" and tomorrow, i.e. October 20, she is set to host Virtual Studio with 'Today at Apple'. In this online session, she will share insights into her creative journey and lead a hands-on workshop to help the attendees create their very own fun sticker packs for Diwali.

Talking about her work, Tucker says that her work explores themes of nature, expression and femininity while opening up dialogues about roots, identity and image. “In my personal narratives, I explore the complexities of navigating both one’s inner and outer worlds and of the Self, in consonance with nature.” She creates art in both analog and digital mediums.

How long does it take for you to ideate and produce the final product? To this, Tucker explains, “I start with letting the brief or the idea simmer in my mind, followed by an initial sketch dump – I make small thumbnails to explore compositions quickly and choose what to finalise. After the line work is ready, I create rough colour blocks to separate foreground, midground and background and begin colouring in earnest – my favourite bit! Occasionally, I would try a few different colour palettes or treatments before picking one. But after years in this industry, a lot of what happens on the canvas, happens intuitively.” She reveals that it takes between 7-10 days for her to finish an artwork for print/production.

When asked about basic tools that can be used by anyone for creating digital artwork, Tucker suggests utilising the vast directory of online resources available on Skillshare/Domestika/Unacademy. She adds, “There are also many free online tutorials that are accessible and make it easy to pick up new software. I would focus on Procreate, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator if you are starting out and are keen on becoming a visual artist. I also feel my productivity vastly improved when I shifted from using pen tablets to the iPad Pro.”

Talking about her own preferences, she reveals that she uses iPad Pro and Apple Pencil for her illustrative work. Additionally, she also works on a MacBook Pro for design-heavy projects. “The shared ecosystem of Apple products makes my workflow fast and efficient, which in turn allows me to focus my energies on ideating and creating,” Tucker explains.

Sudeepti Tucker believes that illustration globally is a saturated market and more than talent or skill, it is a test of your perseverance. According to her, it is not easy to make a career in this field as it takes almost “2-5 years” to take off. In her observation, the majority of independent artists either take up work from multiple disciplines or juggle 4-5 projects simultaneously to pay bills.

She says, “Competition is tough because the community is still very fragmented and there are no concrete/recognised industry standards. The younger crop of artists tend to fall for the “pro bono, but we offer exposure” spiel that clients with decent budgets still choose to push.

Talking about the scope of digital art in India specifically, she says, “The Indian illustration industry has a long way to go – contracts and licensing are still more myth than practice. But awareness has grown. And there is a lot of work going around given our growing economy, so I would still encourage more voices to create. As rough as it gets, the rewards(monetary and otherwise) follow suit if you keep at it, and work hard.”

Looking at all these challenges, Tucker believes that there are a few advantages of being in the digital space. ” It is fast-growing, wide-reaching and future-proof. I have been able to use my presence online to share my process and creative endeavors. I am able to produce work more regularly and efficiently. Most importantly, it has been a great joy to collaborate with people and brands across the globe.”