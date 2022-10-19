comscore 'The Indian illustration industry has a long way to go', says Sudeepti Tucker
  • Home
  • Features
  • Digital Art Gives Wide Reach Ideas Apple Sudeepti Tucker Workshop
News

Digital art gives a wide reach, brings ideas together more quickly and efficiently: Sudeepti Tucker

Features

Sudeepti Tucker, Illustrator, Visual Artist is set to host an online workshop at 'Today at Apple' on October 20 i.e. tomorrow.

Untitled design - 2022-10-19T192513.896

Image: Apple

With new apps and tools at our disposal, digital art has become huge in the tech industry these days. Digital art not only includes digital paintings, but character design, 3D, environment art and other illustrations are also a part of this category. “Digital art has become an indispensable tool for creatives across the globe,” says Sudeepti Tucker, Illustrator, Visual Artist who will have an online workshop with Apple on October 20 i.e. tomorrow. Also Read - Apple to launch foldable iPad in 2024 and in-house 5G modem in 2025

In an exclusive email interaction with BGR.in, Tucker reveals that the pandemic was one of the things that gave a boost to digital artists worldwide, as communications and marketing strategies moved largely to social media during that period of time. According to her, digital art offers a wide reach and unlike traditional mediums, the artist does not have to tackle logistics hassles. “Digital art brings people and ideas together much more quickly and efficiently,” she adds. Also Read - Apple TV 4K launched with A15 Bionic chipset offering HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support

apple, digital art, today at apple, ipad

The workshop will take place from 7 pm to 9 pm (IST) tomorrow. Image: Apple

Tucker has teamed up with Apple Music Dynamic “to create a playlist cover for their Punjabi Romance genre” and tomorrow, i.e. October 20, she is set to host Virtual Studio with ‘Today at Apple’. In this online session, she will share insights into her creative journey and lead a hands-on workshop to help the attendees create their very own fun sticker packs for Diwali. Also Read - Smartphone may hike prices of budget phones after Diwali: Report

Talking about her work, Tucker says that her work explores themes of nature, expression and femininity while opening up dialogues about roots, identity and image. “In my personal narratives, I explore the complexities of navigating both one’s inner and outer worlds and of the Self, in consonance with nature.” She creates art in both analog and digital mediums.

How long does it take for you to ideate and produce the final product? To this, Tucker explains, “I start with letting the brief or the idea simmer in my mind, followed by an initial sketch dump – I make small thumbnails to explore compositions quickly and choose what to finalise. After the line work is ready, I create rough colour blocks to separate foreground, midground and background and begin colouring in earnest – my favourite bit! Occasionally, I would try a few different colour palettes or treatments before picking one. But after years in this industry, a lot of what happens on the canvas, happens intuitively.” She reveals that it takes between 7-10 days for her to finish an artwork for print/production.

When asked about basic tools that can be used by anyone for creating digital artwork, Tucker suggests utilising the vast directory of online resources available on Skillshare/Domestika/Unacademy. She adds, “There are also many free online tutorials that are accessible and make it easy to pick up new software. I would focus on Procreate, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator if you are starting out and are keen on becoming a visual artist. I also feel my productivity vastly improved when I shifted from using pen tablets to the iPad Pro.”

Talking about her own preferences, she reveals that she uses iPad Pro and Apple Pencil for her illustrative work. Additionally, she also works on a MacBook Pro for design-heavy projects. “The shared ecosystem of Apple products makes my workflow fast and efficient, which in turn allows me to focus my energies on ideating and creating,” Tucker explains.

Sudeepti Tucker believes that illustration globally is a saturated market and more than talent or skill, it is a test of your perseverance. According to her, it is not easy to make a career in this field as it takes almost “2-5 years” to take off. In her observation, the majority of independent artists either take up work from multiple disciplines or juggle 4-5 projects simultaneously to pay bills.

She says, “Competition is tough because the community is still very fragmented and there are no concrete/recognised industry standards. The younger crop of artists tend to fall for the “pro bono, but we offer exposure” spiel that clients with decent budgets still choose to push.

Talking about the scope of digital art in India specifically, she says, “The Indian illustration industry has a long way to go – contracts and licensing are still more myth than practice. But awareness has grown. And there is a lot of work going around given our growing economy, so I would still encourage more voices to create. As rough as it gets, the rewards(monetary and otherwise) follow suit if you keep at it, and work hard.”

Looking at all these challenges, Tucker believes that there are a few advantages of being in the digital space. ” It is fast-growing, wide-reaching and future-proof. I have been able to use my presence online to share my process and creative endeavors. I am able to produce work more regularly and efficiently. Most importantly, it has been a great joy to collaborate with people and brands across the globe.”

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 8:46 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker
Features
'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker
Uncharted comes to PC: Check price, system requirements

Gaming

Uncharted comes to PC: Check price, system requirements

Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Top party speakers you can consider buying this Diwali

Photo Gallery

Top party speakers you can consider buying this Diwali

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lava Agni 5G gets software update to support Airtel 5G Plus, Jio 5G

Chinese hackers might be trying to steal your data via fake gifting offer

iPhone 14 effect: Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus

Google Pay Diwali offer announced in India, here is everything to know

Samsung Finance+ digital lending programme launched in India

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price