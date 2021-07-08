comscore Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: Better than vanilla MediaTek version?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: How is it different from the vanilla MediaTek version?
News

Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: How is it different from the vanilla MediaTek version?

Features

OnePlus will use a specialized version of the Dimensity 1200 chip on the Nord 2 5G. We take a quick look at the “AI” in the Dimensity 1200-AI chip.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is real and happening very soon. As the previous leaks suggested, the Nord 2 is indeed using MediaTek power instead of OnePlus’ tried and tested high-end Qualcomm chips. That said, it isn’t the Dimensity 1200 in its usual form that was speculated. OnePlus revealed that it is using a Dimensity 1200-AI on the Nord 2 with certain enhancements. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch later this month

If you are a smartphone enthusiast, that “AI” bit in the Dimensity 1200-AI could be making you curious. How is it different from the standard run-of-the-mill Dimensity 1200 and whether the Nord 2 will see increased benefits over phones using the standard Dimensity 1200? OnePlus is yet to reveal the full details but we take a closer look at the official announcement. Also Read - Top 5 news from the world of technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more

Dimensity 1200-AI: What is it?

According to OnePlus’ lingo, “the collaborative AI work completed on top of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture brings a host of new AI-based features to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G to enhance the user experience across various touchpoints. To highlight the new AI capabilities of the chipset, OnePlus and MediaTek have chosen the name Dimensity 1200-AI to distinguish it from the standard Dimensity 1200.” Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, MediaTek 1200-AI, OnePlus Nord 2 MediaTek 1200-AI, OnePlus Nord 2 5G MediaTek 1200-AI

In layman’s English, that means the Dimensity 1200-AI is essentially a mildly tweaked version of the Dimensity 1200 designed to offer better AI performance. OnePlus says it has worked with MediaTek under the Dimensity Open Resource Architecture programme to optimize the chip better for the Nord 2’s requirements.

Are there any raw performance improvements?

At the moment, there seems to be some. OnePlus mentions an improvement in response time for games and apps. The Dimensity 1200-AI is also getting improved heat management and power efficiency. The standard Dimensity 1200 left us impressed with its performance on the Realme X7 Max, and with OnePlus’ optimised OxygenOS, we can only expect faster performance.

What will this “AI” boost be used for?

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE, 5G, OnePlus Nord CE review, should you buy OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE where to buy online, OnePlus Nord CE full review, OnePlus Nord CE price in India, OnePlus Nord CE price, OnePlus Nord CE price in india, OnePlus Nord CE specs, OnePlus Nord CE specifications, OnePlus Nord CE features, OnePlus Nord CE India, OnePlus Nord CE features, OnePlus Nord CE india price, OnePlus Nord CE price, OnePlus Nord CE spces india, OnePlus Nord CE camera, OnePlus Nord CE india specifications, OnePlus Nord CE india price

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

On the Nord 2, OnePlus says the increased AI performance helps it in three core areas: display, camera and faster response times. There’s an AI Photo Enhancement for still photos to adjust colour tones, and an AI Video Enhancement to introduce HDR while recording live video. The display section will get features like SDR to HDR conversion, video resolution upscaling in social media apps, and a smarter auto brightness system. Better response time for games is also confirmed for the chip.

Conclusion minus the marketing jibber-jabber

The Dimensity 1200-AI chip seems promising on paper and needs to be put through AI benchmark tests to give us a proper idea of the AI boosts. However, most of the new AI applications that OnePlus has mentioned so far can already be found on Oppo and Realme smartphones. It remains to be seen whether there are any real-world gains, especially after the app throttling fiasco on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Currently, the Realme X7 Max is the only phone in India to use the Dimensity 1200 chip. The upcoming Oppo Reno 6 Pro has also been confirmed to use the same. Poco’s F3 GT is also expected to use this chip for its gaming intentions.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2021 9:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to get under-the-display camera that will be totally invisible

Update your Windows PC immediately to keep it running safe, warns Microsoft

Indonesian Minister urges govt to ban Fortnite in the country: Here's why

Top 5 news from technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more

OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: Better than vanilla MediaTek version?

Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Samsung Galaxy F22 budget phone India launch tomorrow: Top specs, price in India, and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE: After-review comparison, which one to buy?

Android update plans for 2021 flagships in India: OnePlus 9, Galaxy S21, etc

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: Better than vanilla MediaTek version?

Features

Dimensity 1200-AI on OnePlus Nord 2: Better than vanilla MediaTek version?
OnePlus Nord 2 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch later this month

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch later this month
Top 5 news from technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more

News

Top 5 news from technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more
OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro flagship phones removed from Geekbench: Here's why

हिंदी समाचार

मोदी सरकार ने दिया मछली पालकों को तोहफा, लॉन्च किया Matsya Setu App

Deal of the Day: Amazon और Flipkart पर Discount की भरमार, सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं ये चीजें

Vivo V21 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले आई सामने, मिलेंगे ये दमदार फीचर्स

Nokia XR20 और Nokia 6310 फोन के खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, Bluetooth SIG पर हुए स्पॉट

OnePlus Nord 2 जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा धांसू प्रोसेसर और कैमरा

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to get under-the-display camera that will be totally invisible
News
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to get under-the-display camera that will be totally invisible
Update your Windows PC immediately to keep it running safe, warns Microsoft

News

Update your Windows PC immediately to keep it running safe, warns Microsoft
Indonesian Minister urges govt to ban Fortnite in the country: Here's why

Gaming

Indonesian Minister urges govt to ban Fortnite in the country: Here's why
Top 5 news from technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more

News

Top 5 news from technology: OnePlus Nord 2 specs, Mi 11 Ultra sale and more
OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 5G confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers