Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with the same notch as on the iPhone 13, but there is just one way to get rid of that.

iphone14proisland

Apple’s new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are getting mixed responses. While some like the new pill-plus-hole cutout and the animation around it, some are criticising the same old design on the iPhone 14. That is because the notch has returned once again on the latest iPhone. The baseline iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with the same old notch that iPhone 13 has and it is miffing some potential buyers. So, if you do not want the notch, you have just one way out: Buy the iPhone 14 Pro. Also Read - Steve Jobs' daughter trolls iPhone 14 with a meme on Instagram

The new iPhone 14 Pro ditches the notch in favour of a combination of a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout. Apple calls it the ‘dynamic island‘. It has equipped the Pro models with several software tricks around that island wherein features such as the music app or timer just shrink into a capsule-sized notification around the island. That is fancy stuff and something that will appease the naysayers of the notch. But it comes at a cost. A big one. Also Read - Twitter meme fest is back after the iPhone 14 series Apple Event

Also Read - Apple is killing SIM card tray with iPhone 14 series, but not for everyone

The premium in exchange for a notch?

While the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 in India, the iPhone 14 Pro costs a whopping starting price of Rs 1,29,900. So, if you want to get rid of the notch and still want the latest iPhone, get ready to spend an extra Rs 50,000. It is a big ask but it is your only way to not look at the notch anymore on your iPhone. And it should matter to people to whom the presence of the notch bothers. But if you are not concerned about the notch, there is no point in spending Rs 50,000 just for the animation. Of course, unless, you want a faster chipset, better cameras, and more features on your iPhone. The iPhone 14 Pro is more expensive than the iPhone 14 for several reasons.

For starters, you get a display with better brightness that you will like watching movies and shows on. Of course, there is Dolby Vision on the display, but what also sets the display apart is the high refresh rate. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still stuck at the 60Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with the 120Hz ProMotion feature, which improves the interface navigation and is a feature aimed at gamers. Gamers will also love the faster A16 Bionic chipset, which brings better performance and is faster than the A15 Bionic. The iPhone 14 Pro also comes with a new 48-megapixel main camera, which, Apple claims, clicks photos with up to 4X resolution.

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 7:05 PM IST
