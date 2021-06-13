E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6, Just Dance 2022, Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline and more

E3 2021 has officially kicked off with Ubisoft Forward. For the keynote, the company decided to hold no punches, revealing content from multiple upcoming games and more. During the keynote, we got to see the announcement of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6 and more. Here we will be taking a look at everything that happened during Ubisoft Forward. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

E3 2021: Ubisoft Forward

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game based on James Cameron’s animated sci-fi action movie Avatar. The game is set to release in 2022 and will allow the players to take control of Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. There they will have to explore the planet interacting with unique creatures and new characters, while at the same time trying to push back the RDA forces that threaten it. Also Read - Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 new games announced

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will serve as a sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in 2022. This game will see a continuation of the tactics-based crossover between Mario and Rabbids. The game will entail Mario trying to save the galaxy with his mates and Rabbids from a mysterious force.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

A new mainline instalment in the Rainbow Six franchise, called Extraction is just around the corner. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will release on September 16 and will be a 3-player co-operative shooter. The game will have an emphasis on stealth and will feature a slow-paced action gameplay. This time along players will have to take on a parasite threat with tactical thinking.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is one of the most awaited games currently under development. Ubisoft during its keynote showcased a new story trailer for the same with a closer look at the game’s main antagonist Anton Castillo. Apart from this the company also announced that players as a part of the season pass will be able to take control of older Far Cry villains including Far Cry 3’s Vaas, Far Cry 4’s Pagan Min and Far Cry 5’s Joseph. A remaster of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon is also coming back as part of Far Cry 6’s season pass content.

Rider’s Republic

Rider’s Republic is an extreme sports game slated to release on September 2. The game is a sequel to Steep. The company states that the game will have an emphasis on multiplayer and will come with a comprehensive trick system. Interested players can register interest for the same on the company’s official website to get a chance to take part in the upcoming betas.

Rocksmith Plus

Ubisoft Rocksmith Plus is a subscription-based service based on the original Rocksmith. The service features all of the original Rocksmith features along with multiple new features like the ability to make custom compositions, and in-depth learning features for beginners and intermediate players.

Rocksmith Plus can be used with an acoustic guitar or an electric guitar with an amplifier, without the need for any additional hardware.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join Brawlhalla

Ubisoft during its keynote announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be joining the Brawlhalla cast on June 16. Apart from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to the game the company has announced that it will also be introducing a new game mode, map art, and more.

Just Dance 2022

Just Dance 2022 will release on November 4 and will feature 40 new tracks, including a collaboration with Todrick Hall. Apart from this, we will also get to see returning songs from previous games as well.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla second year of content announced. The company has not revealed much about the second year of content, however, it has stated that players can look forward to The Siege of Paris expansion and Discovery Tour: Viking Age.

Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline

Ubisoft has announced a new expansion pack for Watch Dogs: Legion, called Bloodline. Watch Dogs: Legion Bloodline will release on July 6. This new expansion will allow players to play as the protagonist from Watch Dogs 1 Aiden Pearce and Wrench, the masked hacker from Watch Dogs 2 in a new storyline.

Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege will be getting cross-play capabilities on PC, Stadia and Luna this month. Cross-play functionality for consoles will be released in early 2022.

Trackmania

Trackmania is now available free of cost for all. The game also gets wild waterworks and brand new team modes.

The Crew

Ubisoft has announced that its The Crew franchise now has over 30 million players. Apart from this, the company has also announced season 3 episode 1: US Speed Tour East, which will be made available on July 7.