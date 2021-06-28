comscore Elon Musk turns 50: 5 coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX
  • Home
  • Features
  • Elon Musk turns 50: Five coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX and more
News

Elon Musk turns 50: Five coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX and more

Features

As Elon Musk turns 50 today, we take a look at some of the craziest advancements in the world of tech made possible by him.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk needs no introduction even outside the world of technology and science. The man has played a big role in changing our perception of autos, space, science, and more. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, it would be a good idea to revisit all the crazy yet coolest stuff this man has made possible in the world of technology and science. Also Read - Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 5 interesting facts about Tesla CEO on his 50th birthday

From a sending his personal sports car into orbit around the sun to enabling tech that allows some sort of telepathy, Elon Musk’s companies have achieved a lot, especially in the last decade. Our favourite one was Elon’s Tesla putting a PS5 grade computer inside the latest Model S sedan that can actually play Cyberpunk 2077 as good as the Sony console. Also Read - PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Have a look at the coolest five contributions Musk made to the world of the tech and science, whether directly or indirectly. Also Read - New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 as good as PS5, shows Elon Musk

Coolest of Elon Musk’s contribution to tech and science

Elon Musk Tesla

Neuralink

Neuralink

Neuralink chip implant demo

Neuralink has shown promises of a future wherein we control our tech with our minds directly. Implanting a chip in the brain sounds risky but the gains are greater for people with disabilities and for those who seek the Star Trek-levels of tech-based magic.

Neuralink has so far made it possible for a chimp to play video games via its brain. Imagine what this technology could let us do once it matures for use in humans? Driving a car with your mind or controlling your TV via your thoughts is the proper 21st century future we all envisioned.

Puts a PS5 in a Tesla!

Cyberpunk 2077, Tesla Model S Plaid

Cyberpunk 2077 on Tesla Model S Plaid

The latest version of the Tesla Model S houses an onboard computer so powerful that it can game as good as a Sony PlayStation 5. With 10 TFLOPS of power via AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, Musk showed at his presentation one of his guys playing Cyberpunk 2077 onboard the Model S’ large display. It can also play Witcher 3! Waiting for you kids outside the school is no more boring now, right?

Autopilot in cars and Supercharging

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S for 2021

Since we are on the topic of Tesla, we need to talk about automation in Tesla’s cars. Despite all the untoward mishaps, Tesla is the only company that has achieved autonomous driving on its vehicles on a mass scale. The idea that your car can drive itself out of the garage, keep you in lane, and avoid traffic intelligently falls into the sci-fi category.

Supercharging is another tech that electric vehicles have benefited from highly. The idea of reducing waiting times to under an hour for charging has made more people make the shift to EVs than before.

Sent a car into space

Only Elon Musk can think of testing a heavy rocket by sending off a car into spacee! That too his personal sports car. To test the payload capacity of the Space Falcon Heavy rocket, Musk strapped his personal red Tesla Roadster on top of the rocket and sent it off to space. The car carries Starman, a dummy, in an orbit around Mars and the sun. SpaceX even transmitted a live feed of Starman in the Tesla for four hours after the launch, which resulted in an absurd view of a car floating in front of our Earth.

Starlink

Starlink dish

Starlink dish

This isn’t as mad as the others we just mentioned but Starlink by SpaceX has the potential to solve the issue of internet coverage in remote areas. In its initial test, Starlink is capable of providing internet connectivity with speeds of up to 150Mbps via its Starlink satellites around the Earth’s orbit. In the future, the latency is promised to decrease and connectivity speeds promised to increase.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 28, 2021 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

boAt MISFIT T50 trimmer launches in India: How much you will need to pay for it

Vivo X60t Pro+ with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched in China: Price, specs

Samsung MWC 2021 tonight: How to watch livestream, Galaxy Watch 4 and more expected

Redmi Note 10T launches with no real surprise for Xiaomi fans

FAUG TDM mode released with new Bazaar map, limited slots available

Elon Musk turns 50: 5 coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX

Windows 11 installation: How to check if your PC has TPM; if no, how to enable

Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 5 interesting facts about Tesla CEO on his 50th birthday

Top 5 WhatsApp Business features MSMEs should use to run their business

Realme Narzo 30 4G first impressions: A glossy Redmi Note 10 contender?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Elon Musk turns 50: 5 coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX

Features

Elon Musk turns 50: 5 coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX
Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 5 interesting facts about Tesla CEO on his 50th birthday

Features

Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 5 interesting facts about Tesla CEO on his 50th birthday
PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new coming for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new coming for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?
New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon

Gaming

New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like PS5, shows Elon
Starlink service gets 5 million users, Elon Musk says full service most likely

News

Starlink service gets 5 million users, Elon Musk says full service most likely

हिंदी समाचार

ज्यादा डेटा की है जरुरत? ये हैं Airtel, BSNL, Jio और Vi के सबसे महंगे मन्थ्ली prepaid recharge plan

Vivo Y51A का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 6GB RAM + 128GB स्टोरेज

Google में आ रहा बड़े काम का फीचर, सर्च रिजल्ट पर यूजर्स को करेगा 'अलर्ट'

Battlegrounds Mobile India कब होगा लॉन्च? जानें क्या कहती हैं रिपोर्ट्स

Jio vs Airtel: 500 रुपये से कम में रोज 1.5GB डेटा, जानें किसका प्लान बेहतर

Latest Videos

Microsoft Windows 11 First Look

News

Microsoft Windows 11 First Look
JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced; will launch on September 10

News

JioPhone Next developed by Reliance Jio and Google announced; will launch on September 10
Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale

News

Top 5 Multiplayer Games That Are Not Battle Royale
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite first impressions

News

boAt MISFIT T50 trimmer launches in India: How much you will need to pay for it
News
boAt MISFIT T50 trimmer launches in India: How much you will need to pay for it
Vivo X60t Pro+ with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched in China: Price, specs

News

Vivo X60t Pro+ with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC launched in China: Price, specs
Samsung MWC 2021 tonight: How to watch livestream, Galaxy Watch 4 and more expected

How To

Samsung MWC 2021 tonight: How to watch livestream, Galaxy Watch 4 and more expected
Redmi Note 10T launches with no real surprise for Xiaomi fans

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10T launches with no real surprise for Xiaomi fans
FAUG TDM mode released with new Bazaar map, limited slots available

Gaming

FAUG TDM mode released with new Bazaar map, limited slots available

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers