Elon Musk turns 50: 5 coolest tech-related things he did via Tesla, SpaceX

Elon Musk needs no introduction even outside the world of technology and science. The man has played a big role in changing our perception of autos, space, science, and more. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, it would be a good idea to revisit all the crazy yet coolest stuff this man has made possible in the world of technology and science. Also Read - Happy Birthday Elon Musk! 5 interesting facts about Tesla CEO on his 50th birthday

From a sending his personal sports car into orbit around the sun to enabling tech that allows some sort of telepathy, Elon Musk’s companies have achieved a lot, especially in the last decade. Our favourite one was Elon’s Tesla putting a PS5 grade computer inside the latest Model S sedan that can actually play Cyberpunk 2077 as good as the Sony console. Also Read - PUBG Mobile joins hands with Tesla: What's new for PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Have a look at the coolest five contributions Musk made to the world of the tech and science, whether directly or indirectly. Also Read - New Tesla Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 as good as PS5, shows Elon Musk

Coolest of Elon Musk’s contribution to tech and science

Neuralink

Neuralink has shown promises of a future wherein we control our tech with our minds directly. Implanting a chip in the brain sounds risky but the gains are greater for people with disabilities and for those who seek the Star Trek-levels of tech-based magic.

Neuralink has so far made it possible for a chimp to play video games via its brain. Imagine what this technology could let us do once it matures for use in humans? Driving a car with your mind or controlling your TV via your thoughts is the proper 21st century future we all envisioned.

Puts a PS5 in a Tesla!

The latest version of the Tesla Model S houses an onboard computer so powerful that it can game as good as a Sony PlayStation 5. With 10 TFLOPS of power via AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, Musk showed at his presentation one of his guys playing Cyberpunk 2077 onboard the Model S’ large display. It can also play Witcher 3! Waiting for you kids outside the school is no more boring now, right?

Autopilot in cars and Supercharging

Since we are on the topic of Tesla, we need to talk about automation in Tesla’s cars. Despite all the untoward mishaps, Tesla is the only company that has achieved autonomous driving on its vehicles on a mass scale. The idea that your car can drive itself out of the garage, keep you in lane, and avoid traffic intelligently falls into the sci-fi category.

Supercharging is another tech that electric vehicles have benefited from highly. The idea of reducing waiting times to under an hour for charging has made more people make the shift to EVs than before.

Sent a car into space

Starman, last seen leaving Earth, made its first close approach with Mars today—within 0.05 astronomical units, or under 5 million miles, of the Red Planet pic.twitter.com/gV8barFTm7 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 7, 2020

Only Elon Musk can think of testing a heavy rocket by sending off a car into spacee! That too his personal sports car. To test the payload capacity of the Space Falcon Heavy rocket, Musk strapped his personal red Tesla Roadster on top of the rocket and sent it off to space. The car carries Starman, a dummy, in an orbit around Mars and the sun. SpaceX even transmitted a live feed of Starman in the Tesla for four hours after the launch, which resulted in an absurd view of a car floating in front of our Earth.

Starlink

This isn’t as mad as the others we just mentioned but Starlink by SpaceX has the potential to solve the issue of internet coverage in remote areas. In its initial test, Starlink is capable of providing internet connectivity with speeds of up to 150Mbps via its Starlink satellites around the Earth’s orbit. In the future, the latency is promised to decrease and connectivity speeds promised to increase.