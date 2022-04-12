comscore Exclusive: French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Exclusive French Car Company Peugeot Entering Indian Automobile Market
News

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Features

The images of the new Peugeot car hint toward an internal combustion engine variant

Peugeot Boxer Rear Profile

The Peugeot Boxer van spotted in Himachal (Image: Dinesh Sharma)

The Indian Automobile market is considered to be the most competitive market in the world, where companies take the escape root faster than they enter. However, looking at the sales volume and purchasing power of Indians, this very market automatically becomes the hotbed for OEMs. And looks like the latest to jump on the bandwagon is the French automobile brand Peugeot which has been seen testing its cars on the Indian roads. Also Read - Vodafone Idea announces Rs 107, Rs 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data

Image: Dinesh Sharma/BGR.in

BGR.in has an exclusive image of Peugeot’s car that was recently being tested in the state of Himachal. Looking at the images, it is evident that the name of the car is Peugeot Boxer, a multi-purpose van that’s been successfully running in Europe for almost three decades. However, this car has been sold by different names and brands like Citroën Jumper, Ram ProMaster etc., that’s been updated over time to keep it competitive in the market. Also Read - Tesla is planning an invite-only mega party with 15,000 people

The most recent update that was seen around this car was Euro 6 engine that is compliant with emissions legislation in Europe. Although, the images of the car hint toward an internal combustion engine variant, the electric version of this car cannot be overlooked, considering the Indian government’s initiatives to promote EV in India. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India

Image: Dinesh Sharma/BGR.in

Peugeot Boxer Key Highlights

The current Europe model of Peugeot Boxer has a new set of 2.0-litre BlueHDI diesel engines that not just increase the performance but also meet the latest Euro 6 emissions regulations. The Boxer’s new BlueHDI engine comes in three output levels, 110hp and 300Nm,130hp and 340Nm, and 160hp and 350Nm of torque and power. Regardless of output, you can drive with a standard six-speed manual transmission for fuel economy. In terms of fuel economy, the company claims it to offer best-in-class fuel consumption of 16.6 KMPL.

Looking at the specs sheet, the car looks quite promising. However, it will be interesting to see whether another French car company can make its way into the super-competitive Indian Automobile market.

Image: Dinesh Sharma/BGR.in

For more exclusive tech and auto updates, you can follow BGR.in.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 12, 2022 7:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

The Batman to soon be available in India on Apple TV, YouTube and more
Entertainment
The Batman to soon be available in India on Apple TV, YouTube and more
Oppo F21 Pro launch in India- Features, Camera, Battery and more

Photo Gallery

Oppo F21 Pro launch in India- Features, Camera, Battery and more

Oppo F21 Pro launched in India at Rs 22,999 : Here's how it looks

Photo Gallery

Oppo F21 Pro launched in India at Rs 22,999 : Here's how it looks

Oppo F21 Pro series, Oppo Enco Air2 Pro launched in India: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo F21 Pro series, Oppo Enco Air2 Pro launched in India: Check details

Top Android phones you can buy under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Top Android phones you can buy under Rs 20,000

Realme 9 Pro to iQoo Z6: Top Android phones you can buy under Rs 20,000

Photo Gallery

Realme 9 Pro to iQoo Z6: Top Android phones you can buy under Rs 20,000

WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know

Apps

WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check details

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds launch date revealed: What to expect
Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty

News

Indian IT company gifts BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each to employees for loyalty
Google Maps will now show road toll estimates, traffic lights and more

Apps

Google Maps will now show road toll estimates, traffic lights and more
Vodafone Idea announces two new prepaid plans in India: Check details

Telecom

Vodafone Idea announces two new prepaid plans in India: Check details
Realme C31 with a 13MP triple rear camera setup launched in India

Mobiles

Realme C31 with a 13MP triple rear camera setup launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Honda City Hybrid से लेकर नई Tata Nexon EV तक, जल्द लॉन्च होंगी 5 नई कारें

HP Chromebook x360 14a इंटेल प्रोसेसर के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगी 14 घंटे की बैटरी

Crypto Tax लागू होते ही ठंडे पड़े ट्रेडर्स, भारत में 72% तक घटी क्रिप्टो ट्रेडिंग

Garena Free Fire और Free Fire MAX जैसे 5 बेहतरीन एंड्रॉयड मोबाइल गेम, साइज है 500MB से कम

OPPO F21 Series, Enco Air2 Pro ईयरबड्स भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Features

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know
Apps
WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know
Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check details

News

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date confirmed: Check details
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2
Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video

automobile

Greta electric scooter teased ahead of launch: Watch video
UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

How To

UPI fraud: Don't make these silly mistakes while making online payment

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers