Exclusive French Car Company Peugeot Entering Indian Automobile Market

The Indian Automobile market is considered to be the most competitive market in the world, where companies take the escape root faster than they enter. However, looking at the sales volume and purchasing power of Indians, this very market automatically becomes the hotbed for OEMs. And looks like the latest to jump on the bandwagon is the French automobile brand Peugeot which has been seen testing its cars on the Indian roads. Also Read - Vodafone Idea announces Rs 107, Rs 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data

BGR.in has an exclusive image of Peugeot’s car that was recently being tested in the state of Himachal. Looking at the images, it is evident that the name of the car is Peugeot Boxer, a multi-purpose van that’s been successfully running in Europe for almost three decades. However, this car has been sold by different names and brands like Citroën Jumper, Ram ProMaster etc., that’s been updated over time to keep it competitive in the market. Also Read - Tesla is planning an invite-only mega party with 15,000 people

The most recent update that was seen around this car was Euro 6 engine that is compliant with emissions legislation in Europe. Although, the images of the car hint toward an internal combustion engine variant, the electric version of this car cannot be overlooked, considering the Indian government’s initiatives to promote EV in India. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki announces investment of Rs 10,400 crore to build EVs in India

Peugeot Boxer Key Highlights

The current Europe model of Peugeot Boxer has a new set of 2.0-litre BlueHDI diesel engines that not just increase the performance but also meet the latest Euro 6 emissions regulations. The Boxer’s new BlueHDI engine comes in three output levels, 110hp and 300Nm,130hp and 340Nm, and 160hp and 350Nm of torque and power. Regardless of output, you can drive with a standard six-speed manual transmission for fuel economy. In terms of fuel economy, the company claims it to offer best-in-class fuel consumption of 16.6 KMPL.

Looking at the specs sheet, the car looks quite promising. However, it will be interesting to see whether another French car company can make its way into the super-competitive Indian Automobile market.

For more exclusive tech and auto updates, you can follow BGR.in.