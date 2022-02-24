Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Okinawa Autotech is ready to launch a new product in the Indian electric scooter segment. Okhi 90 launch has been confirmed for March 24. The new scooter will be a major upgrade over existing scooters from the company, especially in terms of driving range and speed. The company has also planned the launch of another EV in the two-wheeler segment which will be a motorcycle code named Okhi 100. Also Read - Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

Jeetender Sharma, the co-founder and Managing Director of Okinawa Autotech revealed details about the launch of the Okhi 90 and Okhi 100 in an exclusive interaction with BGR.in. The Okhi 90 electric scooter is planned to launch next month whereas the Okhi 100 electric bike will launch in early second quarter (June-July 2022) of the next financial year. Also Read - Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Okhi 90 Range

Sharma also shared some details about the range and speed of the upcoming EVs. The speed of the Okhi 90 electric scooter will be more than around 80 to 90 kilometers per hour, and the range will be somewhere around 170 km to 200 km per charge. Also Read - Harley Davidson new ‘affordable’ bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far

Sharma added, “I think these are the two big things which people go for, to counter range anxiety. I would say this product is going to change the market scenario of the EV segment in India. There are lots of other features which make the product futuristic.”

Okhi 90 Charging

The Okhi 90 electric scooter will come with fast charging. Currently, all Okinawa Autotech vehicles provide fast charging. Sharma claimed that fast charging will be made available in the present and future products. The Okhi 90 will charge 70 to 80 percent in the first hour and the remaining in the next 2-3 hours.

Sharma claimed that the product which is coming will have software technology that is far ahead. Sharma said, “They will have artificial intelligence features and connected vehicle features. Consumers are looking for a product which can be compared to ICE engines in terms of range.”

He said, “Presently our product iPraise+ is giving a range of around 139 km to 140 km, according to the real customers. The new Okhi 90 product will provide an actual range of more than that.”

Battery Swapping

In terms of battery swapping, Sharma said, “Tthe Battery Swapping policy will help the overall EV industry to grow and hence even Okinawa will grow. The current Okinawa products all have detachable batteries. You can take out the battery and you can charge it anywhere, like charging a mobile. These products also have the same concept.”

He further added, “For swapping, it depends on whether the same company is making the swapping station or the third party. If the third party is making the swapping station, the battery form factor needs to be the same. It will take some time for OEMs to make a common battery form factor.”

Sharma said, “The Okhi 90 and Okhi 100 are going to change the perception of the electric scooter on Indian roads, which I’m pretty sure about. And once you witness it during the launch, you will also have the same thought process.”