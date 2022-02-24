comscore Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range
  • Home
  • Features
  • Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range
News

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Features

The Okhi 90 electric scooter will come with fast charging. The first 70-80 percent will charge in just one hour.

Okinawa Scooters

Okinawa Autotech is the second best-selling 2-wheeler EV brand in India

Okinawa Autotech is ready to launch a new product in the Indian electric scooter segment. Okhi 90 launch has been confirmed for March 24. The new scooter will be a major upgrade over existing scooters from the company, especially in terms of driving range and speed. The company has also planned the launch of another EV in the two-wheeler segment which will be a motorcycle code named Okhi 100. Also Read - Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

Jeetender Sharma, the co-founder and Managing Director of Okinawa Autotech revealed details about the launch of the Okhi 90 and Okhi 100 in an exclusive interaction with BGR.in. The Okhi 90 electric scooter is planned to launch next month whereas the Okhi 100 electric bike will launch in early second quarter (June-July 2022) of the next financial year. Also Read - Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Okhi 90 Range

Sharma also shared some details about the range and speed of the upcoming EVs. The speed of the Okhi 90 electric scooter will be more than around 80 to 90 kilometers per hour, and the range will be somewhere around 170 km to 200 km per charge. Also Read - Harley Davidson new ‘affordable’ bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far

Sharma added, “I think these are the two big things which people go for, to counter range anxiety. I would say this product is going to change the market scenario of the EV segment in India. There are lots of other features which make the product futuristic.”

Okhi 90 Charging

The Okhi 90 electric scooter will come with fast charging. Currently, all Okinawa Autotech vehicles provide fast charging. Sharma claimed that fast charging will be made available in the present and future products. The Okhi 90 will charge 70 to 80 percent in the first hour and the remaining in the next 2-3 hours.

Sharma claimed that the product which is coming will have software technology that is far ahead. Sharma said, “They will have artificial intelligence features and connected vehicle features. Consumers are looking for a product which can be compared to ICE engines in terms of range.”

He said, “Presently our product iPraise+ is giving a range of around 139 km to 140 km, according to the real customers. The new Okhi 90 product will provide an actual range of more than that.”

Battery Swapping

In terms of battery swapping, Sharma said, “Tthe Battery Swapping policy will help the overall EV industry to grow and hence even Okinawa will grow. The current Okinawa products all have detachable batteries. You can take out the battery and you can charge it anywhere, like charging a mobile. These products also have the same concept.”

He further added, “For swapping, it depends on whether the same company is making the swapping station or the third party. If the third party is making the swapping station, the battery form factor needs to be the same. It will take some time for OEMs to make a common battery form factor.”

Sharma said, “The Okhi 90 and Okhi 100 are going to change the perception of the electric scooter on Indian roads, which I’m pretty sure about. And once you witness it during the launch, you will also have the same thought process.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 4:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon finally brings its Echo Buds earbuds to India
Wearables
Amazon finally brings its Echo Buds earbuds to India
Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Electric Vehicle

Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Features

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

News

Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details

Electric Vehicle

BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details

Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games list

Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games: Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more

Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Launch India

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

Related Stories

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Features

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range
Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid
Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways

Electric Vehicle

Oil companies to set up 22,000 EV charging stations in major Indian cities, highways
Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far

Electric Vehicle

Harley Davidson new affordable bike Del Mar to launch soon: All we know so far
Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now available in New Delhi, Mumbai

हिंदी समाचार

रेडमी नोट 11 प्रो सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया ट्वीट

फ्री फायर के वीकली मेंबरशिप में हर दिन मिलेंगे डायमंड्स और रिवार्डस, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile के पेश किया नया सर्वाइवर पास, गेम में आए नए स्टोरी मिशन्स

Russia Ukraine War: Twitter ने गलती से किए कई अकाउंट्स बैन, बाद में किया रीस्टोर

Latest Videos

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

News

BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details
Electric Vehicle
BMW launches first electric Mini Cooper SE in India: Check range, other details
Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games list

Photo Gallery

Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games list
Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games: Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more

Photo Gallery

Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games: Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more
Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market

News

Russian-Ukraine Crisis - How it impacts Indian tech market
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Launch India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Launch India

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers