comscore BGR Exclusive: Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months
  • Home
  • Features
  • BGR Exclusive: Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months
News

BGR Exclusive: Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Features

Nexstgo is looking to launch Vaio branded tablets in India in around six months. Till then it wants to focus on launching new laptops every month.

vaio e15

Currently, the company wants to focus on launching new Vaio laptops every month in the country. (Representational Image)

Vaio just made its comeback into the Indian market with two new laptops including the Vaio E15 and Vaio SE 15. The comeback was made possible with the help of Nexstgo, the brand licensee. Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia) and Country General Manager (India), Nexstgo Company Limited in an exclusive interview with BGR.in revealed the company’s plan to mark Vaio’s comeback in the country. She also revealed many exclusive details about the upcoming Vaio products. And guess what? There’s something exciting cooking at Nexstgo. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

Bhatnagar confirmed the expansion to tablets lineup in the future. I’m sure this would come as an exciting piece of for many consumers considering it would strike nostalgia. However, you must not be too happy just yet as Bhatnagar said that the plan to launch tablets in India will take some time, nearly six months to roughly sketch the timeline. She also added that these tablets will not be linked to the Sony era of Vaio tablets. The company is yet to decide on an operating system (Android or Windows) for these tablets. Also Read - Vaio is finally back in India: Launches Vaio E15, SE14 premium sleek laptops

VAIO, VAIO tablets, Nexstgo tablets, VAIO Android tablets, VAIO Windows tablets, VAIO E15, VAIO E15 launch, VAIO India comeback, VAIO E15 India launch, VAIO India launch, VAIO E15 price, VAIO E15 price in India, VAIO E15 Flipkart, VAIO E15 specs, VAIO E15 specifications, VAIO laptops, VAIO Corporation, Nexsto, Flipkart

Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia) and Country General Manager (India), Nexstgo Company Limited. (Image: LinkedIn)

Currently, the company wants to focus on launching new Vaio laptops every month in the country. Bhatnagar revealed that some of the upcoming laptops will include the E14, the SX-series, among others. Also Read - Iconic VAIO laptops to make a comeback: Everything we know about it

She further highlighted that the target audience for Vaio in India would be the youth. I personally think many from the older generations would also want to get their hands on these laptops not only for the nostalgia factor but also for the good specifications, sleek design and portability.

Looks like the pandemic wasn’t too bad for the company unlike the case with many other tech giants. In the Zoom call, Bhatnagar said that apart from delays in shipments the company did not face a crunch in bringing and sold Avita and Nexstgo laptops. She expects the same for the Vaio branded laptops as well. However, she did add that the brand did delay the Vaio launch till now due to logistic issues and the lockdown.

We have been informed that next month the company will launch new Vaio laptops powered by the 11th-Gen Intel Core processors. Currently, it has launched laptops based on the Ryzen 5000 mobile processors and an older gen Intel Core i5 processor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 16, 2021 8:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 16, 2021 8:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months
Features
Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months
WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apps

WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

News

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Apps

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

WhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Here's why

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

Here's everything Samsung announced at the Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Features

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months
Galaxy S21 series to Vaio laptops: Here are top tech news today

News

Galaxy S21 series to Vaio laptops: Here are top tech news today
Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Laptops

Vaio E15, SE14 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
VAIO E15 to launch on January 15 in India

Laptops

VAIO E15 to launch on January 15 in India
Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021

Top Products

Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

7000mAh बैटरी के साथ Samsung Galaxy M62 हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Vivo के सबसे प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन X60 Pro+ की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, जानें फीचर्स

Alert! Google Search में दिखे WhatsApp Web Users के मोबाइल नंबर

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale deals: Poco ने रिवील की डील्स, कई मॉडल्स मिलेंगे सस्ते

Signal Down : सिग्नल ऐप पर यूजर्स की बाढ़, फिर से क्रैश हुआ सर्वर

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report
Apps
WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report
Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

News

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Deals

Poco smartphone deals revealed for Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages

Apps

Signal Down: Users unable to send, receive messages
WhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Here's why

Apps

WhatsApp privacy policy update delayed: Here's why

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers